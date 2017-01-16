APC accusers are corrupt, treasury looters – Lawmaker

Share This





















By Bayo Alabira

Dutse

The member representing Taura/Ringim federal constituency, Hon. Gausu Muhammed Boyi, has said that “it is a clear fact to note today that Nigerians blaming the present administration for the current hardships are corrupt individuals as well as the treasury looters.”

“All those blaming the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the current hardship in Nigeria are either the treasury looters, their collaborators or those that were benefiting from the loots,” he said.

Boyi declared this at the weekend while addressing his constituents in Ringim town, the headquarters of Ringim local government area of Jigawa state.

He added that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was dead everywhere in the country, “but the only people remaining in the party are those whose integrity is in question; the PDP now is like an empty match box.”

He added that despite the country’s economic crisis, the APC had made tremendous impacts on the lives of Nigerians.

“He said all the problems the country is facing were created by the PDP.”

According to him, APC has achieved a lot of things within the shortest time, such as security, economic diversification, jobs creation, transparency and accountability.

He, therefore, said “with these achievements recorded by APC, nobody trusts PDP again and will not vote for it in 2019 general elections.”

