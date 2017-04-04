APC crisis deepens, cancels party convention

Members want Oyegun, others sacked

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Indications emerged yesterday that the much-talked about National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will no longer hold on the 29th of April as earlier scheduled.

Blueprint reliably gathered that a committee put in place by the party’s National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun to review its Constitution, has also abandoned the job.

The party, after being criticised for not holding National Convention as stipulated in the Constitution, had declared in a statement that it will hold a National Convention not later than April, this year.

It was, however, gathered yesterday that one of the APC governors from the North-west, who was at the last meeting held with National Working Committee, a month ago, told Oyegun “to his face that his leadership of 20 NWC members cannot fix convention date for 97 National Executive Committee (NEC).”

Reason for the planned suspension of the constitutional review hearings, findings revealed, is not unconnected with the paucity of funds the party has been experiencing in recent times.

Oyegun had told newsmen at the interactive meeting with governors that the proposed event “is not an elective convention.”

Announcing the convention earlier in a statement, APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the decision was one of outcomes of the NWC meeting.

“The vacancies to be filled occurred principally from political appointments, deaths and resignations. The Congress to fill the vacancies would be followed closely by another Congress to nominate delegates into the mid-term non-elective Convention of the Party.

“The Congresses will be followed by the National Caucus meeting, and finalised with the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, which will consider and set the dates for the National Convention, which is expected to hold not later than April of 2017.”

According to Article 25 (A) (I) of the APC constitution which states that the National Convention of the party shall be held once in two years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee and approved by the National Executive Committee, subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and at least a 14-day notice given to members eligible to attend.

Also, the constitution provides that the party’s NEC may summon an emergency National Convention at any time, provided at least seven days notice of the meeting “shall be given to all members eligible to attend.”

Some senior APC members, who interfaced with newsmen yesterday, also disclosed that governors and the Presidency had resolved not to fund the party until the tenure of the current NWC members expired.

One of the sources told our correspondent that “the Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, recently spoke the mind of the APC governors when he said they cannot use the state monies to fund the party. Though, some members are calling for the sack of the current NWC members.”

It will be recalled that the governor, when asked why APC was not properly funded, said:

“Yes. It is still part of the change mantra. People were used to getting cheap money; some people struggled to be part of the APC officials in order to make money, but the Buhari here is not like that; so, if the party has programmes on the ground; the government has no problems to see how the party can be funded, but let me tell you, the issue of taking government’s money to fund the party does not arise now.”

When a phone call was put through to the APC spokesman, Malam Abdullahi, for comments on the report, he simply said the party had not taken an official position on whether the party would postpone the national convention or not.