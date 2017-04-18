APC govs not sabotaging democracy – El-Rufai

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufa’i, has said that governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were not holding the nation’s democracy to ransom.

He stated this yesterday as a swift reaction to the allegation by Sani Zoro, the member representing Gumel/Maigatari/Gagarawa Federal Constituency, at the 34th Memorial Lecture of the late Malam Aminu Kano which held at Mambayya House in Kano.

According to him, no governor from the APC is totally controlling the politics of his state.

He said in Kaduna, he was in frequent disagreement with the legislature, adding that most of them were abusing and criticising him.

He added that whatever he did would receive criticisms from the chunk of the state’s lawmakers, noting that it was wrong that the governors were controlling legislators.

“I don’t control legislature. Everybody knows that I am in frequent disagreement with my legislators. Whatever I do would be criticised. Even attending this memorial symposium would be criticised by them tomorrow.

“It is wrong to say that because in Kaduna, I don’t do that. But I don’t know if other states are doing this. I can’t speak of the 36 governors of the country. But to my knowledge, APC governors are trying to uphold the ideal democracy,” he said.

On federal appointments, El-Rufa’i said it was wrong to say APC governors were manipulating federal appointments.

According to him, “even we the APC governors felt marginalised on federal appointments; we only see the announcement of the appointments in media.”

“We also don’t control local government funds. We, in Kaduna, I challenge everybody to come and see the budget of the local councils. About eight of them do not pay their salaries from the federal grant.

“We support them to pay salaries and gave them the autonomy to run their affairs. So, all these allegations are referring to the PDP, but APC is always trying to run a true democracy.”

El-Rufa’i also extolled the virtues of the late Aminu Kano, saying he was the best politician before President Buhari.

He also praised the late Aminu Kano for striving for education of the children and women, adding that the late political icon fought for the emancipation of the masses.