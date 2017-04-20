APC hails Buhari over Abuja airport re-opening

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and stakeholders on the successful runway repairs and other rehabilitation works which led to the re-opening of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The party, in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the federal government’s ongoing implementation of projects in the transport sector would impact positively on the economy.

The party, however, called on Nigerians to continue to support and cooperate with the President Muhammadu APC-led administration “as it continues to implement projects to improve the country’s transport infrastructure.”

The statement read in part: “Commendably, the Airport was reopened 24-hours ahead of schedule. This clearly shows the disposition of the President Buhari APC-led administration as one that promises and delivers.

“The display of inter-agency cooperation between the Ministries of Transport, Power, Works and Housing, security agencies, the Kaduna State government as well as the contractor engaged for the runways repairs and other rehabilitation work is particularly laudable.

“The Party thanks travellers, airline operators and other stakeholders for the patience and understanding displayed while urgent runway repairs and other rehabilitation work were carried out during the six-week period.”

Continuing, it read: “The runway repairs of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, built in 1982, were necessary and will definitely improve aviation safety at the Airport.

“Following the six-week closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the federal government diverted flights to the Kaduna Airport. Despite the inconveniences, there were many positives that came out of this decision.

“Particularly, recent upgrades of the Kaduna airport and rail and road networks connecting the airport with the country’s capital, Abuja have presented a fantastic and unique opportunity to expand business opportunities in Kaduna as well as position the state as a choice destination for local, national and international investors.”