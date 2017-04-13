APC inaugurates fact-finding c’ttees on Kogi crises

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated two committees to look into the crises rocking its two state chapters of Bauchi and Kogi states.

The Bauchi committee is headed by the Minister of Labour and Productivity Senator Chris Ngige, while that of Kogi is headed by Chief Tony Momoh.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committees yesterday at the party’s national Secretariat, National chairman of the party Chief John Oyegun, said the members of the committees were carefully selected.

He confirmed that there are crisis in Kogi, Bauchi and Kano state chapters of the party.

While thanking the members of the committees for accepting to serve, Oyegun said Kogi crisis had a history behind it, adding that the circumstances that led to Yahaya Bello’s emergence as the governor and the transition manner are all complex issues which require competent men and women to deal with.

The committees were given two weeks to submit it reports.

Responding, Chief Tony Momoh, who chairs Kogi fact-finding committee, attributed some of the problems the party has to deal with as lack of effective communication.

He said members if the party should give the leadership if the party an opportunity to tackle the challenges confronting it.

Also speaking, Chief Chris Ngige thanked the NWC for single them out for the assignments, attributing the problems in the two states as bruises arises when struggling for power.