APC may lose Kaduna in 2019 – Senator

Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna Central) has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) may lose Kaduna state in the 2019 governorship election, if the state government’s “anti-people’s policies” continue.

Sani spoke to journalists in Kaduna yesterday shortly after he received a complaint from traders on Governor Nasiru El-Rufai’s plan to demolish the famous Kasuwan Barci Market in Kaduna.

“The anti-APC policies of the administration in Kaduna State is sending people away, many people now only have faith in Buhari not in the party any more.

“Most programmes of government in the state are not in favour of the people and if it continues, APC will pay for it.

“The current administration’s policies are only designed to please some certain group of people in the state,” he said.

He urged the state government to shelve plans to demolish the market, famous for its textile and second hand clothing.

The senator noted that demolishing such market, with 4,800 shops at this time of hardship would spell doom for thousands of families.

“I identify with the pains, concerns and fears of the traders and I appeal to the governor to think twice with a human heart over the issue.

“We promised to deliver change to the country and as democrats, whatever we will do, we need to consult and carry the people along.

“We cannot treat people with arrogance and insolence and expect them to trust us again.”