APC NEC begs Buhari: Save our party, NWC has failed

By Bode Olagoke Abuja

Forum of All Progressives (APC) National Executive Council (NEC) members, has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, demanding urgent NEC meeting of the party, even as they decried the John OdigieOyegun-led National Working Committee (NWC).

Th e forum observed that if nothing is urgently done by the President, the situation might lead to what they described as “preventable, avoidable and unnecessary intra-party cracks that the present situation might generate.”

Th e forum is a body of national offi cers of the party who are not NWC members. A copy of the letter obtained by Blueprint yesterday in Abuja and signed by a National Ex-offi cio and South-west coordinator, Hon. Omolayo O. Akintola, dated 6th April, 2017, and tagged “Save our party-APC”, was addressed to President Buhari.

Th e forum complained that they had severally written letters to the National Chairman, Chief Oyegun, “without any positive reactions, hence this ‘Save our party’ request.” It reads: “We strongly feel that an urgent call on the appropriate quarters of the party be made to ensure that NEC meeting of our party, as provided by Article 25 of our party’s constitution, is obeyed to guarantee resolution of matters aff ecting party amicably.

“We are equally greatly displeased with the ways of handling party matters solely by the National Working Committee only, without any recourse to the NEC from which NWC derives her powers.

“Also to be noted for appropriate advice is the exclusion of sizeable number of federating states from scheme of things within the party, because many states are not presently represented by party offi cers on the current National Working Committee, hence, the need to be having regular NEC meetings pending the much awaited amendment to the present party constitution.

“We, therefore, deemed it necessary putting this letter across for your timely actions to save our great party from preventable, avoidable and unnecessary intra-party/inhouse cracks that the present situation might generate.

“We strongly believe in your Excellency’s ability and sagacity to normalise things within a good timeframe.” When our correspondent called the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullah for his reaction, the spokesman said he wouldn’t be able to comment now because was yet to have a copy of the letter.