APC, PDP same coin – Massala

Sadiq Ibrahim Massala is the national secretary of the United Progressives Party (UPP). In this interview with RAPHAEL EDE, he insists that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are different sides of the same coin. He also calls on Ndigbo to forge alliance with UPP as a political platform to give them voice in the Nigerian political arrangement. Excerpts

How prepared is your party for the Anambra state governorship election coming up in November?

We are prepared for the November governorship election in Anambra state. Our party is a grassroots party and what we are doing we are motivating the people at the grassroots level to appreciate themselves and make positive contributions towards the development of Anambra state by voting for UPP. So, all our candidates shall be all grassroots people.

What different is UPP bringing to the people that other political parties don’t have?

You see why people are tired of PDP, APC and the rest is that they don’t have a good manifesto. So, is the manifesto that will make one to understand what a political party is all about. Is about a positive change not the change of illusion or delusion, no is a change that will affect the geopolitical area we are trying to demonstrate.

All the candidates that are going to flag UPP in the Anambra election will all be grassroots people and they will move the state to a better position.

UPP is only political party in Nigeria today that has in its manifesto, total restructuring of Nigeria; referendum; self-determination; resource control among others as its political agenda. The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), is same as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but have a different nomenclature.

Ndigbo are claiming marginalized in Nigeria today. What is UPP giving the Igbo to still believe they matter in Nigeria?

You see Igboman is the enemy to himself; Igboman must come out of their shell and do what he is supposed to do, come under a strong political block in Nigeria, as a major stakeholder in the Nigeria project, so that the issue of marginalization will not exist. How will they go about it; look at South-West, Tinubu single handedly unified the whole region, through first, the Action congress (AC) and now the AC metamorphosed into APC. So, if Tinubu can single handedly do that one person can also unified the Igbo race that they will have a single voice to fight their cause and face all the challenges of life.

You see the agitation for Biafra is a movement, why some people became disillusioned with the unity of Nigeria is because of bad governance. In some quarters, some will look at it that their interest are not protected or well harnessed, so with the advent of UPP, it will give the grassroots people, and the youth the ability to speak up and interrogate the system of status quo that have hindered a better relationship with other Nigerians.

The issue of Biafra will die down if Igboman has his way and that is all UPP is all about, to give the Igboman the opportunity to air his views, to participate actively in the Nigeria project, instead of playing the second fiddle. Igbos’ shouldn’t play the second fiddle, rather they should play the first-first and that is the aim of having UPP.

Do you think the APC- led federal government has done well in fulfilling its campaign promises two years in the saddle?

If you look at the APC they are not different from PDP is just an old wine in a new bottle. APC is doing the same thing Nigerians accused PDP of doing, the APC’s administration in two years is worse than PDP’s administration in 16 years. Corruption is still prevalent among the ruling APC, both at federal and state levels.

So, APC is same in character with PDP, but different in nomenclature. It is UPP that will make critical changes Nigerians are desirous of and it will start with Anambra state if we win the governorship election. In APC, only Buhari is different and the rest are the same people in PDP that we are try to remove from the system, that is why APC cannot make progress instead, they are still cycling within the system and UPP is the party to behold.

Don’t you think that it is because President Buhari is in-charge that’s why this government cannot make any impact on the lives of Nigerians?

No.

Why not?

If you look at the APC/ Buhari administration; the so called majority in the National Assembly is being manipulated by the same PDP people. Look, Saraki is from PDP, Ekweremadu is PDP; look at Dogara, he is from the same PDP, so what are we saying, it is only Buhari that is not from the PDP; that is why they have continued to dance in the same circle. If you want to bring a positive change you must bring fresh people with fresh ideas and that is why we came together, put in our best and brought Nigerians together so that the country will have the desired change in the political arena, not the same people that are being recycled within the system.

Two political parties will contest the 2019 presidential election; that is those for the restructuring of Nigeria and those that for the status quo. As of today UPP is the only political party that has in it manifesto; restructuring; referendum; self-determination; physical federalism, among others as the core political ideology.

Do think members of your party believe in what you have put up there?

An agitation for the restructuring of Nigeria is a valid agitation and any good political concept must look at restructuring positively and how do we go about restructuring is something we will have a kind of memorandum of peoples interest first. So, if Nigerians want restructuring, resource control and the rest of them must be addressed and how do you do that; is only when you give fresh people the opportunity to air their mind not the recycling and over-cycled people that we are having in the political arena, no we are going to change that.

Your message for Nigeria

I want to encourage Nigerians especially the youths that they should have hope, that there is still hope for a better Nigeria where everybody will be respected and not judged according to his religion or where you come from, but according to your worth. If the past administrations had made serious mistakes, we are here to correct that by bringing a new tide to the polity. So by our manifesto and constitution UPP is going to make the changes that the people need.