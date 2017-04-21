APC postpones caucus, NEC meetings

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially announced the postponement of its national caucus and National Executive Council’s meeting earlier scheduled for April 24 and 25, 2017, respectively, citing unexpected developments.

Blueprint had reported that due to lack of fund both caucus and the NEC meetings would not hold.

It had also been reported that the mini convention scheduled for this month would be postponed indefinitely.

In a statement signed by the APC national publicity secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, yesterday in Abuja, the party stated that the “postponement is due to unexpected developments.”

“The National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for April 24 and 25, 2017, respectively, have been postponed,” it read in part.

The statement also stated that a “new dates for the meetings will be communicated in due course.”

However, our correspondent gathered from party members that the postponement was due to lack of cooperation from the APC governors Forum led by the Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and the Presidency.

One of the sources said: “The presidency and the governors are no longer working with the current NWC. The NWC thought that by fixing a date for the meetings governors and the Presidency will release financial support but such did not come, so the NWC had no choice than to postpone the meetings.”