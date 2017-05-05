APC targets N1.2bn monthly from membership dues

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Following the financial mess the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been in recent time, the party is planning to raise the sum of N1.2 billion monthly through membership dues, Blueprint has learnt.

APC believe that with its already 12 million registered members, the plan was visible.

National Treasurer of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Gwagwarwa, told newsmen yesterday in Abuja that APC would achieve this through its newly installed software system.

He explained that the software was designed in such a way that N100 would be deducted from the members’ airtime in his phone every month.

He gave the breakdown with only 1 million membership, a total of N90 million would be generated by the party every month and the party “has over 12 million members all over the country and oversees”.

The Treasurer, whose office is housing the software, also stated that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has approved the electronic system for membership dues collection.

“We have committed to providing the NWC all the support that they need. We will also engage in fund raising from our donors, sympathizers of the APC to ensure that the National headquarters of the party and indeed all organs of the party have the wherewithal to continue with the difficult work they have been doing within the party”, he said.

He also stated that the party expected to generate income from two other sources of levies and donations, explaining that Ministers and Senators as public office holders on the platform of the party, were expected to make a payment of N100, 000 monthly, while governors and other chieftains of the party would make undisclosed donations to the party.

“These payments also would be captured by the party’s electronic system once they are paid through the banks into the party’s bank accounts”, he said.

On the advantages of the system, the national treasurer stated that it would make for accountability as all the monies that come into the party would be captured in the system.

He also stated that the system would show with ease members who are financially up to date in their financial dealings with the party.

According to him, the party would also use the system to distribute positions in the party and in government.