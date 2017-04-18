APC ward chairmen laud lawmaker on projects

By Aideloje Ojo

Minna

The Forum of Ward Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Suleja Emirate of Niger state has commended Senator David Umaru, who represents Niger East Senatorial District for executing people-oriented projects in the constituency.

The forum gave the commendation yesterday during a Thank You visit to the senator at his residence in Minna.

Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Ibrahim Baba, said the APC ward chairmen were satisfied and overwhelmed with the various projects executed by Senator Umaru in the area.

The chairman said the people of Suleja were happy with the performance of the senator in bringing the dividends of democracy to the Emirate and the constituency.

He said the people of Suleja Emirate, comprising of Suleja, Gurara, and Tafa local governments, would particularly remain grateful for the construction of Kurmi Sarkin road also known as Jubilee Road in the city.

He advised the lawmaker to remain focused in his efforts to bring development to the constituency, adding that “we appreciate the much the senator has done for us and for the state in general, he is truly our representative at the Senate.”

In his response, Umaru thanked the ward chairmen for the visit and called on the people to be patient with the President Buhari administration “in the face of the prevailing challenges.”