APC warns Presidency, Senate: Don’t scuttle peace process

Meets Caucus tomorrow

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Worried by the worsening relationship between the Presidency and the Senate, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to take appropriate action against any member of the concerned arms “whose utterances or behaviours are capable of jeopardising the peace initiatives or further worsening the existing situation.”

Both the Presidency and the Senate have been at loggerheads over the rejection of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as the substantive chairman, Nigeria Customs’ boss, Hameed Ali’s refusal to wear uniform and Senate’s refusal to confirm 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

But reacting to the impasse yesterday in a statement yesterday in Abuja, the APC said it had embarked on a series of consultations with key actors, aimed at resolving the lingering face-off.

The statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, had met with the House of Representatives (APC) Caucus.

“The party, however, warns that it would not hesitate to take appropriate action against any member whose utterances or behaviour are capable of jeopardising the peace initiatives or further worsening the existing situation.

“Following the All Progressives Congress (APC) resolve to intervene in the on-going rift between the Executive and the National Assembly, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) will on Tuesday, April 4, meet with the party’s Caucus of the Senate.

“Ahead of the Tuesday meeting with the Senate, the party expresses its happiness with the committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to re-examine the Executive relationship with the National Assembly.

“The party considers the committee, headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as a step in the right direction, which demonstrates President Buhari’s recognition of the paramount importance of the legislative institution in a democracy.

“The party reiterates its commitment to ensure that the relationship between the two critical arms of government improves further, and commended the National Assembly leadership for its maturity and pre-disposition to have all the issues resolved as quickly as possible in the interest of the party and the nation as a whole.”