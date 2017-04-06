APC warns Sagay, others: Don’t worsen Presidency, Senate ties

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly warned appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari, and especially, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, over what it calls inflammatory statements.

The party, in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the comments attributed to Professor Sagay, were not only uncalled for and regrettable, but one that could further complicate the relationship between these vital arms of government.

Sagay had fired a salvo at the Senate, for summoning him to appear before the body over his comment on the rejection of Ibrahim Magu, acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, as substantive chairman.

The law teacher reportedly described the Senate’s action as childish, following which the lawmakers asked him to appear before them.

But he replied, saying the upper chamber lacked the power to summon him for expressing his opinion, as constitutionally guaranteed.

According to him, the Senate lacks the authority to summon a private citizen, adding that the lawmakers were embarking on a “futile” exercise that could have “embarrassing consequences.”

But cautioning Sagay yesterday, the governing APC, in the statement, warned him to desist from further inflaming passion on the legislative/executive face-off.

The statement reads in part: “Specifically, the Party urges Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), to exercise restraint and desist from making utterances that may be misconstrued as an attack on the institution of the National Assembly.

“The Party acknowledges the fatherly role being played by the President, H.E. Muhammadu Buhari to resolve outstanding issues with the National Assembly, by setting up a high-level committee, led by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“We believe the comments attributed to Prof. Sagay are uncalled for, regrettable and could further complicate the relationship between these vital arms of government.

“Our expectation would be that as a Law Professor of repute, Prof. Sagay would appreciate the need not to denigrate the institutions of democracy, be it the Executive, Legislature or Judiciary.”

The party specifically objected to the former law teacher’s call on the Senate to withdraw invitation extended to him, saying, “as someone appointed by our government, we find this kind of posturing unacceptable and potentially injurious to the peace efforts by the party.”

“The party wishes to reiterate its earlier position admonishing all elected or appointed officials of our government, to desist from utterances that may endanger efforts to build harmonious relationship between the two arms of government. Prof. Sagay should not operate outside this admonition.”