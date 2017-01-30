APC’s troubles and reality of mega party

Share This





















BODE OLAGOKE, in this piece writes on how the much-talked about mega party is gradually becoming a reality, causing sleepless nights to the chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) despite several denials.

Like a bolt from the blues, the much talked about mega party is becoming reality in the face of those who think the idea will never see the light of the day. For instance, the ruling party felt it has arrived and that the idea is idiotic but already, the rejected stone is gradually becoming a cornerstone.

The yet to be registered party, Action Democratic Party (ADP) had summoned courage, and with funfare on the 24 of January, 2017, the political association submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) all required documents preparatory to full registration as one of the major political parties in Nigeria ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The proponents and the early faces of the party led by it protem National Chairman, Engr. Yagbayi Sani and other Interim officers, a large number of supporters did not care about the scorching sun when they arrived at 1 00pm to the headquarters of the commission in Maitama in a long motorcade, drumming, singing and dancing.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the submission of the documents to the INEC, Engr Sani said that the association would scale through the registration huddle and dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre, win majority states and seats at the National Assembly come 2019 general elections.

According to Sani, the ADP came on board because of “the current pathetic and weak conditions of the existing major political parties in Nigeria as well as the challenging socio-economic and political situation in the country, saying that the party was a child of necessity.

“This situation has also led to public frustration and pains, as a result of which the general Public now yearns for an alternative political Party made up of credible Nigerians that will chart a new innovative course of action to put Nigeria on the path of sustainable development and national cohesion

“The ADP is poised to rebuild Nigeria to achieve greatness as envisaged and desired by all. It is regrettable that despite the enormous human resources dor development that we are endowed with, the nation wallows in abject poverty, and lack of direction, the ADP is prepared and equipped to halt this slide.

“Having complied with all the Constitutional requirements for registration as a full-fledged political Party by INEC, including interim structures in the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT, Abuja, today we are making history by submitting our documents formally and a few of our members decided to join us to this place.

“As concerned patriots, like the proverbial sagacious elders who will not allow the head of the newborn child be askew on the back of a slothful mother in the market place, we have risen to the Challenge to correct this normally and reposition of our country”.

Sani assured that the Party would be guided by the historic national duty by the three fundamental principles as enshrined in its constitution and manifesto namely: All-inclusive government, Democratic empowerment of young people and Party Supremacy at all times”.

He pledged that the party if registered, intended amongst other things “To do things differently by creating an enabling environment for Nigerians to freely elect their leaders and as well determine their future where impunity, nepotism and mediocrity will have no place.

“The party shall run an all-inclusive government that will accommodate and empower our youth, women and other Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity and religious affiliations. Speaking earlier on why they came for the submission of the Registration documents to INEC with such a large crowd, the Protem Chairman, Engr, Sani said,” were here to celebrate democracy with fun fare and not to cause havoc, we are sorry if we have broken any protocol”.

Political analysts, however, believe that Engr. Sani and the other interim officers who took the registration requirements to INEC were on errand for the big masquerades in both the ruling APC and main opposition PDP.

Initially, when the reports of the said mega party came on board, prominent names like that of the National leader of APC and the former Lagos state governor Bola Hammed Tinubu, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara, some Senators in both sides, former governors among others featured prominently among the likely sponsors.

Though as usual, there were denials here and there but non has been able to convince event watchers, especially, now that the crisis rocking the ruling APC at all levels seem to have defiled solutions under the present Chief John Oyegun led National Working Committee (NWC).

In an interview with Blueprint recently, the APC deputy national chairman South Engr Segun Oni, was asked on the magic his party will use to reconcile aggrieved members?

Here him: “No magic. I think we are communicating more now. Communication can do a lot, especially when you are talking of the relationship like a political party, which is a place that is fill with people who are independent on their own, which you have to carry them along so that you can have their commitment. We have always been saying it, this is a party that is going to turn Nigeria around completely. Any attempt to form any mega party, we can predict clearly, will end up in failure. This is the party that will turn Nigeria around and we are prepared,” he said.

Blueprint asked Chief Oni to justified reasons why he said the idea of Mega Party will amount to failure considering the coming together of some APC members and the PDP? Oni has this to say:

“If PDP dies there will be another opposition party. What I believe is not visible is the idea of calling it a Mega Party, because no party that will emerge will be bigger than APC, that ‘s what l’m saying. I have always predicted from the beginning that, long before now, the PDP will go into rumbles and that it will thereafter ground to powder, It’s rumbles is grounding. So, we are not saying that the PDP will not come back, we are saying, don’t call whatever political party that is coming a mega party, it can not be bigger than the APC.”

Some commentators have, however, said that the days of denying the fact that there will be implosion in the ruling party is numbered.

Already, the APC deputy national publicity secretary Comrade Timi Frank, had accused the national chairman of the party Chief John Oyegun led National Working Committee (NWC) of grand plot to sack “the national leader of the party Bola Hammed Tinubu, myself and other leaders who oppose his leadership style.”

Frank, was reacting to the Constitution Review Committee set up by Chief Oyegun and headed by the party’s National Legal Adviser Muize Banire, with a charge to closely look at the provisions for discipline members he (Oyegun) described as problem within the party “to be speedily neutralized.”

Frank warned the APC national chairman to stop running the party “like a dictator,” saying the plan by the chairman to review party’s constitution “is a grand plot against Bola Hammed Tinubu, myself and others.”

In a statement signed in Abuja last week Thursday, Comrade Timi Frank, said Chief Oyegun is vigorously working to ensure that he push out some prominent members of the party including “the National Leader Bola Tinubu, myself and so many other leaders who have spoken against his leadership style which is now more of a dictator.”

Timi Frank said it is shameful for the National Chairman to talk of indiscipline “when he has breached the same constitution more than any other persons, his leadership has breached party constitution several times, even as regard to National Convention which the party law states clearly that it must be held every two years.

“Oyegun is talking about indiscipline when there are several allegations of bribery and favouritism yet unanswered hanging on his neck.”

The APC deputy spokesman challenged his national chairman to tell the world how he plan to fill some vacant positions in the NWC when “he is talking of non elective national convention.”

He said if APC is a democratic party, members should be allowed to critises the wrong doing of the handlers.

“Some of us have prepared to meet them at the convention no matter the evil agenda they are planning against us,”Frank said.

He, however, called on other party members to look critically and reject the convention template as prepared by Oyegun led NWC, saying “the template is designed to favour themselves and some view interest within the party ahead of 2019 general elections.”

As the events continue to unfold gradually ahead of the 2019 general elections, it is a matter of time, commentators reasoned, the real brains behind the mega party will be unveiled.

