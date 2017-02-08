Appeal Court strikes out Lagos application on Hijab ban

Share This





















By Jerry Uwah

Lagos

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos yesterday struck out an application by the Lagos state government seeking a stay of execution of the court’s earlier ruling which overturned the judgment of a Lagos state High Court prohibiting the wearing of Muslim Hijab in public schools in the state.

A three-man panel of the court comprising Justices M. L. Garba (presiding), J. S. Ikyegh and U. Ogakwu, based its decision on the ground that an appeal by the state government was pending at the Supreme Court.

It agreed with the state that the apex court was the proper place for the application to be heard.

Last July 21, a special five-man panel of the appellate court voided the 2014 verdict of a Lagos High Court, which outlawed the wearing of hijab Lagos state government schools.

On September 16, 2016 the state government filed an application at the Court of Appeal seeking an injunction for a stay of execution of the judgment, pending the determination of an appeal it had filed at the Supreme Court.

Yesterday, counsel for the state, Mr. Hameed Oyenuga, of the Directorate of Civil Litigation Department informed the court that the injunction was applied for before the state appealed the judgment at the apex court.

He applied that the application be forwarded to the Supreme Court so that it could be heard alongside the appeal.

“We are asking that the application be forwarded or transmitted to the Supreme Court. We have forwarded our return argument to the Supreme Court, but we are yet to ascertain whether it has been entered,” he said.

Counsel for the first, second and third respondents, Mr. H. T. Fajimite, did not object.

He said: “An appeal has been entered at the Supreme Court; you can’t expect us to transmit it to the Supreme Court. You have to withdraw the application. The application before us has to go. The application is hereby struck out.”

