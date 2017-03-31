Appoint Chief Imam for National Mosque, Abuja

The delay from controversies over the appointment of a Chief Imam for the National Mosque Abuja has become of concern to the Muslim Ummah. It is evident that the politics which has marred the selection process has nothing to do with Islam. In Islam, there is no vacuum in leadership. It is over two years that the Chief Imam of the Mosque, Ustaz Musa Muhammad, died at the age 68.

It is very worrisome that the leadership of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) in consultation with the Muslim elite has been unable to appoint a Chief Imam to replace him. How much more of time is required to fill this very sensitive position? However, it is discouraging that Muslims have been at loggerhead over the selection basically on personal interests.

The National Mosque even before the demise of Ustaz Muhammad, who was the pioneer Chief Imam, had three deputies, who conscientiously were appointed to strike a balance. They are all PhD holders appointed in July 2012 after thorough screenings for which the pioneer Chief Imam was also requested to undergo. They are Dr. Sheikh Ibrahim Ahmad Maqari, Sheikh Ahmad Onilewura and Dr. Muhammad Adam Muhammad.

The three have been leading the Friday prayers in turn for such a long time that the need for the appointment of one of them is rife. However, it was Sheikh Maqari who led the first Jum’at service after the death of the Chief Imam. He also conducted the wedding of the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Zara.

May Allah (SWT) continue to guide the leadership of the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and the world, ameen.

Muhammad Ajah,

Abuja. E-mail mobahawwah@yahoo.co.uk.