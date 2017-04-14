Area Postal Manager NIPOST, Mr. Joseph Agalu, Representative Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agricultur during the on-going 28th Enugu International Trade Fair
From left: Area Postal Manager, Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), Mr. Joseph Agalu, representative of the President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Sir Eric Chime and NIPOST Marketing Manager, Mrs. Nkeiru Onaga, at NIPOST stand during the on-going 28th Enugu International Trade Fair, in Enugu recentl.
Photo: Sunday Adah/JAU/NAN