Arik Air, AMCON and the problem with Nigeria

Th e Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on last week announced it had taken over the assets of Arik Air and sacked the management of the airline.

A statement from AMCON said cited debt burden of Arik Air reportedly in the region of $300 Million to banks and capital inadequacy of about N10 Billion as well as the number of job losses created by service disruptions at the airline. AMCO also said ‘the development will aff ord Arik Airlines, which is the largest local carrier to go back to regular and undisrupted operations, avoid job losses, protect investors and stakeholder funds as well as ensure safety and stability in the already challenged aviation sector.’

AMCON therefore appointed Capt. Roy Ukpebo Ilegbodu, an aviation expert under the receivership of Mr. Oluseye Opasanya, SAN to take over the management of Arik Air. In a remark, the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika said the decision take over the assets of Arik Air was timely and will stabilize the operations of the airline.

Th e takeover, according to him, will enhance the long term economic value of Arik Air and revitalize the airline’s ailing operations as well as sustain safety standards, stressing that the measure was in view of Arik Air’s critical role in the Nigerian aviation industry. Challenges of Arik Air On several counts, hundreds of passengers of Arik Air were left stranded at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos and other destinations due to cancelations fl ights by the airline. It was reported that the cancellations were due to Arik Air’s inability to purchase aviation fuel.

Some even said that Arik Air’s supplier refused to sell fuel to the airline because of millions owed in debts to the supplier. Th e development practically grounded Arik Air’s operations between September and December last year. Today, the airline is said to require about N10 Billion to revive its operations. But the problem of Arik Air is more than capital inadequacy.

Managerial ineffi ciency at Arik Air has resulted in serious image problem Arik Air, AMCON and the problem with Nigeria which would take more than money to fi x. For over 10 years of Arik Air operation, the airline has become notorious for cancellation of fl ights on both local and international routes. Th is was responsible for several protests by passengers, notably in Lagos and London, earning the airline even more public relations backlash. Arik Air is also noted for poor attention to staff welfare. Th is led to industrial actions by its employees, many of whom were summarily dismissed by the management. What’s more, Arik Air continues to pay lip service to corporate governance, a critical demand in 21st century airline business.

A limited liability status brings in board members that are business savvy and accomplished in the business and with proven goodwill to attract investment and guide the business on a profi table path. Implications for Aviation industry Th e nation’s aviation industry has witnessed several challenges. Some of the problems facing the sector include inability to secure adequate capital, non-profi tability and lack of growth as well as absence of technical capacity and nonlinkage with other sectors like tourism and leisure. In the light of the current economic recession, airlines faced a crippling time that it became diffi cult to aff ord aviation fuel.

From Dana to Aero Contractors and now Arik Air, airline operation in Nigeria is not only unprofi table, it has become prohibitive. For many years, we have failed to align our development policies by linking the aviation sector to tourism, sports and other forms of leisure. Even the business models on which most of our airlines anchor their operation are inherently fl awed. If Arik Air goes down, thousands more Nigerians will be thrown out of jobs. And with many international airlines rejecting the Kaduna airport, Arik Air remains our best and most bankable alternative to navigate the imminent challenges that will come with the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. And the government steps in With over 26 aircrafts, about 15 international destinations and thousands of Nigerians in direct and indirect employment, the imminent collapse of Arik Air is a major concern for the government.

Th ere were talks of another round of bailout for airlines but the present administration has been skeptical because of the way and manner the last round of aviation industry bailout was managed. Today, the nation’s 17 airports are poorly managed with only 4 considered economically viable. Airlines are struggling so hard that Nigerians now patronise executive jet services from Lagos to Abuja airport which is about to be shut down for maintenance after over 20 years. Th e government has pledged to support the new management of Arik Air to prevent undue disruption of Arik’s regular business operations or activities of other stakeholders, on account of the recent changes in the leadership and management.

One expects that the parties involved will tread softly to avert a collapse of the aviation industry. Whatever happens to Arik Air aff ects the entire aviation industry in Nigeria.