Arik Air extends N16,000 fare till Easter

By Solomon Asowata

Arik Air has extended the validity of the ongoing N16, 000 promotional fare to cover the period of Easter.

The special fare which enables an air traveller to buy a one-way ticket to any destination in Nigeria with N16, 000 was originally scheduled to end on March 31.

The extension of the promo will afford air travellers the opportunity of buying the N16, 000 ticket until April 17 for travels on or before April 30, according to a statement signed by the airline’s Communications Manager, Mr Ola Adebanji.

Arik Air’s CEO, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, urged the airline’s customers to take advantage of the promo to spend the forthcoming Easter holidays with their families and loved ones.

The management also said the airline had significantly improved on its time performance against what obtained in the last few weeks.

“A flight now departs within the 15 minutes of published departure time in line with the industry’s standard of On-Time Performance (OTP).”

NAN