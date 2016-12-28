Arik Air fined N6m for violating passengers’ rights

Share This





















By Ime Akpan

Lagos

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has fined Arik Air N6 million for violating the provisions of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015 on Passengers’ Rights and Airlines’ Obligations to them.

The fine which should be paid within seven days was contained in a letter marked No. NCAA/DG/CSLA/RM/1-06/16/439 and dated December 22, 2016 in which the carrier was accused of violation Part 19.7.2 and 19.17.2.1 (ii) of Nig.CARs, 2015.

For Arik Air’s failure to ferry passengers’ checked-in luggage on its London –Lagos flight s of 2nd, 3rd and 4th December, 2016, NCAA directed the airline to pay $150 to each affected passenger.

Spokesman for NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye who said the money should be paid to the passengers within 30 days explained that it was compensation for the inconvenience they (passengers) suffered as a result of delayed arrival of their luggage.

He added that the airline’s inability to make the luggage available within 48 hours after the passengers had arrived at their destination was in breach of Part.19.17.2.1 (ii) of the Nig.CARs, 2015.

“The Authority was inundated with complaints of delay and inability to ferry the passengers’ checked – in luggage on the Airline’s services from London –Lagos from the 2nd, 3rd and 4th December, 2016.

“Upon receipt of the complaints, NCAA invited the airline to a meeting on the 6th of December, 2016, which was duly attended by the airlines’ representative.

“However, Arik embarked on continuous flouting of the Nig.CARs and the Authority’s directives to freight all backlog of short – landed baggage to Lagos within 48 hours.

“Similarly, the carrier declined to offer care and compensation to the affected passengers which were unanimously agreed for $150.

“In addition, the airline did not inform the passengers at the soonest practicable time that their checked – in baggage would be off – loaded as required by Part 19.7.2 of Nig.CARs, 2015,” he said.

Adurogboye said NCAA expects the airline to comply strictly with the provisions of Part 19 of Nig.CARs.

“This is to assure all stakeholders that the authority exists to protect their rights at all times and as such any violation of the regulation in that regard will be viewed seriously,” he said.

