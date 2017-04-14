Army begins operation harbin kunama II in 3 states

By Musa Umar Bologi

Abuja

Nigerian Army will begin operation harbin kunama II in Southern Kaduna, part of Plateau and Kano state to curtail the tide of activities of herdsmen and armed bandits.

Chief of Training and Operations, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. David Amodu, disclosed this at a press conference at the army headquarters, Abuja, yesterday.

Amodu said the operation, which would begin 18 to 24 April, 2017, and conducted by troops of 1 and 3 Divisions Nigerian Army, was also aimed at consolidating on the total defeat of the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east.

“Part of activities slated for the commencement of the operation include town hall meeting with stakeholders in Kafanchan, Please and Kano, as well as commissioning of some health facilities and medical outreach,” he said.

While cautioning residents of the affected states to be wary of fleeing criminals as a result of the exercise, Amodu urged them to report any suspicious persons to security agents.

He said the operation would be conducted with men of the Nigerian Police, State Security Service and Security and Civil Defence Corps.