Army commanders escape IEDs in Borno

Convoys of Chief of Administration, Maj. Gen. IM Alkali and the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Victor Ezugwu encountered and cleared four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along Bama-Gwoza at the weekend.

The IED, according to Army spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Sani Lulasheka Usman was buried by suspected elements of Boko Haram terrorists.

He said: They encountered the 4 clustered IEDs buried at a crossing point along Banki Junction and Pulka road, about 6 kilometres to Firgi in Borno State.

“The Explosive Ordinance Device team however, was able to quickly detect the deadly IEDs and safely extracted and detonated them.

“The two senior officers were on operational visit to troops of 26 Task Force Brigade deployed for Operation LAFIYA DOLE currently engaged in Operation Deep Punch.”

He said the team visited 121 Task Force Battalion Pulka, among other places.