Army donates materials to schools at Adamawa IDPs camps

By Ibrahim Abdul’Aziz Yola

Th e Nigerian Army yesterday donated instructional materials to schools in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Adamawa state.

Presenting the materials, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff , at a ceremony in Malkohi Camp in Yola, the Brigade Commander of 23rd Amoured Brigade, Yola, Brig.-Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, urged for the judicious use of the materials. He said: “Th e need to provide qualitative education for the children at various IDPs camps and for the military to continue to win the hearts and minds of the citizens necessitated the earlier deployment of teachers to the IDPs camps.

“Th e teachers who are military personnel are drawn from the NAEC to compliment the eff orts of the state, NGOs and agencies in providing educational services to these vulnerable children in IDPs camps.”

Akinroluyo noted the role of education in socio-psychological upbringing of youth as backbone of national development, adding that the military would not relent in its eff orts to contribute its quota in educating the youth. In his remarks, Head of Operations, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in Adamawa/Taraba, Mr. Sa’ad Bello, commended the military for the “key role it has been playing in the lives of the IDPs.” Bello gave special thanks to the army education corps, saying that its men deployed to teach in the camp were doing a wonderful job. Nearly all the pupils in the camps that sat for the last common entrance examination passed”Bello said.

Also speaking, the Adamawa Education Commissioner, Dr Kaletapwa Farauta, hailed the military gesture and assured it of the state government’s commitment to continue to collaborate with the military in providing quality education to the pupils. A representative of the IDPs at Malkohi camp, Mr. Nicholas Samuel, thanked the military and all those involved in supporting them.