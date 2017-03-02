Army inaugurates 16 Brigade headquarters in Yenagoa

By Joy Emmanuel and Musa Umar Bologi, Yenagoa Chief of Army Staff , Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai, yesterday conducted formal operationalisation and inauguration of the newly established 16 Brigade in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, with a call to the Brigade Commander to fi sh out criminals from their hide-outs in the creeks. Buratai said the establishment of the army formation is not all about fulfi lling promise, but about reality on the security challenges bedevelling the Bayelsa state and the entire Niger Delta region.

He said: “Last year the security situation in Niger Delta become worrisome because of the high rate of activities of oil thieves and vandal; and this had adversely aff ected our economy. “Th e establishment of this formation is to stem the tide of insecurity in partnership with other sister services and security agencies.”

Th e army boss, however, said people of the state should not misconstrue the presence of the Brigade as an intimidation, but a move to ensure security of lives and property of all citizens. In his address, Brigade Commander 16 Brigade, Yenagoa, Brig.-Gen. Kelvin Aligbe, said the Brigade had trained 66 soldiers from the Nigerian Army amphibious school, Calabar, 34 fi re fi ghters and 10 selected intelligence operation, among others, within two months of its establishment. According to him, the formation is also training personnel for riverine service operations to enhance maritime operations in the Niger Delta region. Aligbe said the presence of the Chief of Army at the event was a challenge to the Brigade to achieve its tasks, assuring that the formation would record a resounding victory for service of Fatherland.

Earlier, during a courtesy visit by the Chief of Army Staff , the Governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson, praised the army for conducting its operations professionally in the Niger Delta. He said the establishment of the 16 Brigade was a strategic decision because of the state coastlines and economic resources. “Th e army is a force for good. Th ey are part of our development, and our partnership is for good,” he said.