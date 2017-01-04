Army sends 800 troops to Dafur

Share This





















By Musa Umar Bologi Abuja and AbdulRaheem Aodu, Kaduna

Nigerian Army has vowed not to rest on its oars, but consolidate on gains recorded by troops in the North-east in 2017 in the fight against insurgency.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman gave the assurances yesterday in Abuja, while reviewing exercises and operations conducted by the army in 2016.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari announced the fall insurgents in his Christmas message, “Camp Zairo’’, the last stronghold of the Boko Haram terrorists in the Sambisa forest to Nigerians.

He said: “We will continue to accord high priority to training, regimentation and welfare of the troops.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has directed that the next Nigerian Army Small Arms Competition (NASAC), 2017 be conducted at the Sambisa forest.

“Already, effort are on by the Nigerian army engineers to open more routes and construct bridges into the once Boko Haram haven to facilitate access to the forest.”

The army spokesperson said the army council promoted 17,000 soldiers to various ranks in 2016, including 9,000 soldiers deployed in operations to tackle the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east.

He said that 184 Warrant Officers were elevated to Master Warrant Officers during the period.

On the exercises and operations in the period under review, he said the army conducted exercise “Shirin Harbi, Harbin Kunama, Crocodile Smile and Python Dance ’’ and operations “Crack Down and Rescue Finale.’’

He said terrorists holed up in Sambisa forest were further defeated during the operation rescue finale, adding that troops penetrated deeply into sambisa forest and dislodged the terrorists from their headquarters in Parisu and Camp Zairo.

Gen. Usman explained that exercises Shirin Harbi and Harbin Kunama, apart from improving troops’ proficiency and testing of equipment, addressed security challenges in Bauchi and Zamfara states axis.

He said under the two exercises, 9,865 rustled cattle by bandits at Dansadau forest in Zamfara state were rescued and handed over to their owners.

In a related development, the Nigeria Army said additional 45 officers and 755 troops would be deployed to Darfur region in South Sudan to complement the United Nations peace mission in that country.

Men of Nigerian 46 Battalion, that are expected to take-off in two weeks time for Darfur, have undergone four weeks extensive pre-deployment training in line with UN recommendation and vision of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai to enable them cope with the situation in that country.

Addressing the officers and troops, who he said had been well trained and have had their knowledge refreshed on managing crisis situation, COAS urged them to be agile and responsive to any challenge that may arise bearing in mind the image of Nigeria and that of Army in their discharges.

Buratai, who was represented at the graduation ceremony at Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre (NAPKC), Jaji yesterday by General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Mechanized Army, Major-Genral Adeniyi Oyebade, said, the training further confirmed the commitment of Nigerian Army to deploy quality peacekeepers as part of Nigeria’s laudable contributions to global peace and security.

