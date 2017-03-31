Army to build bailey bridge in Enugu

By Amaechi Okwara

Asaba

Enugu state Executive Council has approved that the contract for the reconstruction of a bailey bridge over Ivo River in Okpanku, Ani Nri local government area, be awarded to the Nigerian Army’s works unit for N54 million.

Speaking to journalists on decisions taken by the Council, the Commissioner for Information, Godwin Udeuhele, said the army got the contract award based on the engineering expertise it had garnered over the years.

The commissioner also announced a planned collaboration between the state’s ministry of education and the Reading Association of Nigeria (RAN) towards the implementation of Literacy Enhancement and Achievement Project (LEAMP) in three local government areas of Udenu, Oji River and Enugu South.

“The LEAMP project is a reliable one that has the potential to enhance the proficiency of secondary school teachers as well as the performance of students in core subjects like English language, mathematics, sciences, among others,” he said.

Udeuhele revealed that the Council further approved a review of rural electrification projects in Igbo-Etiti and Igboeze North by 10 per cent of the project sum valued at N80, 506,545 and N75, 589,686, respectively. (Premium Times)