Army warns on terrorists’ new trend

By Musa Umar Bologi

Abuja

The Nigerian Army has cautioned Nigerians on recent trend used by remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Col. Mustapha Anna, said terrorists “now knock at people’s doors to commit their havoc.”

He said: “Recently, two female suicide bombers knocked at the door of one Bulama and Usman about 200 meters apart in Kalari general area of Maiduguri. The daughter of the Bulama opened the door, while the Usman himself opened his own door immediately the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vest, in the process killing the unsuspected little girl, Usman, including the two female suicide bombers.

“The general public is hereby advised to be cautious and weary of strange persons knocking at their doors.

“Security is a collective responsibility; the public is to engage in neighborhood watch. Suspicious movement of persons should be reported to security agents without any delay. The public is once again reminded that curfew is still enforced by 10pm daily; any defaulter will be prosecuted accordingly.”

