Arsenal deny approach for B/Dortmund’s Tuchel

Tuchel has led Dortmund into the last eight of the Champions League and his side are third in the Bundesliga Arsenal have denied they have approached Borussia Dortmund about appointing their manager Th omas Tuchel as a replacement for Arsene Wenger.

Th e French manager’s contract expires at the end of the season but he has been off ered a new two-year deal. Wenger, 67, says he will announce “very soon” whether he will stay after reaching a decision on his future. However, he has been the target of fans protests after his side’s run of four league defeats in fi ve games.

Th eir latest loss came in a 3-1 defeat at West Brom on Saturday as Arsenal dropped to sixth in the Premier League and face the prospect of failing to fi nish in the top four for the fi rst time since Wenger joined the club in 1996. In the fi rst half of the game at the Hawthorns, two planes pulled banners overhead – one criticising the Frenchman and the other supporting him – while there were plenty of anti-Wenger banners displayed by Gunners fans in the closing stages. Arsenal were also recently knocked out of the Champions League last-16 knockout stage after being beaten 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich but they have made it through to the semi-fi nals of the FA Cup where they will face Manchester City on 23 April.

Tuchel took over at Borussia Dortmund following the departure of current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in summer 2015. He has led his side to the last eight of the Champions League, while Dortmund are third in the Bundesliga.