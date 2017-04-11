Arsenal target Allegri set to sign new Juventus contract

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is on the verge of signing a contract extension, tying him to Serie A tabletoppers until 2020 and ending Arsenal’s interest. Th e 49-year-old had been top of the shortlist to succeed Arsene Wenger should the Frenchman decide not to accept the tabled contract extension at the Premier League club.

But with Wenger looking increasingly likely to stay at the Emirates Stadium, Allegri has set his sights on remaining at the Scudetto holders for the foreseeable future. As Juve prepare to face Barcelona in the fi rst leg of their Champions League quarter-fi nal on Tuesday in Turin, Allegri has helped to build one of the strongest teams in Europe. Juve splashed €90 million on Gonzalo Higuain this summer as a show of intent, having sold star midfi elder Paul Pogba for a world-record fee, and the Argentine striker is complemented by the likes of Paulo Dybala, Leonardo Bonucci and Gianluigi Buff on. Allegri, whose current Bianconeri contract expires in June 2018, is highlyrated by club chiefs for his consolidation of domestic dominance in Italy where Juventus are on course to win a sixth successive league title.