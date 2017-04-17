Arsenal’s Xhaka enjoys piano to ease pain of defeat

Granit Xhaka appears to be taking his mind off Arsenal’s terrible run of form by enjoying some time playing the piano. Th e Swiss midfi elder took to Instagram on Friday to post a photo of himself playing on a pink piano, even though his favourite colour seems to be red after being sent off nine times in the last three years, ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League encounter with Middlesbrough. And Arsene Wenger will be hoping that Xhaka’s break from the football pitch has allowed him to key back into their battle for a top-four fi nish. Arsenal face Middlesbrough this evening in the top fl ight as they look to overcome the odds and secure a Champions League qualifi cation spot. Th e Gunners currently sit sixth in the league, seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City, with a match in hand.And Arsenal will be desperate to record an away victory over Steve Agnew’s struggling side after losing their previous four league matches on the road. Th e North London outfi t haven’t lost fi ve successive top-fl ight away games since December 26th 1984. Meanwhile, Middlesbrough need to claim all three points for completely diff erent reasons. Th ey are 19th in the table at the moment, six points off safety.

