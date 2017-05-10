As calls for Buhari’s resignation intensify…

Over the past two weeks, calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign and attend to his ailing health increased, further creating intrigues and subterfuge to build up to 2019. BODE OLAGOKE evaluates some of the arguments



Since early this year when the health issue of President Muhammadu Buhari came up again, it has been a major topic for virtually all Nigerians. While some are of the opinion that the president should resign from office, believing that his health, coupled with his age, can no longer cope with the task of his office, others, especially the supporters of the President and some APC members think to the contrary.

Though, some of the calls for Buhari to resign have emanated from opposition political parties who may want to take advantage of the situation which is ordinarily beyond human understanding, some members of APC are in support of the call.

Analysts have reasoned that the game of wit among the politicians of APC, aligning today and realigning tomorrow, deceptive appearances in public, accusations and counter accusations by different political camps and interests ahead of the 2019 general elections, further points to the fact that there are enemies within the party- who have been described as political harlots.

Unmistakably, the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been in the fore front calling for Buhari’s resignation. In fact, Fani-Kayode said the president should step aside, citing health.

For Fani-Kayode, the cabal forcing President Buhari to remain in power should allow him resign so he could face “his deteriorating health.”

The PDP chieftain, who made the case in an article titled, ‘The Mendacities Of The Apostles Of Corpsocracy And The “Return” Of The Chibok Girls’, described Buhari as the a broken and rejected soul, who is a ghost of his self.

The former Presidential campaign spokesperson noted that the President had never attracted any meaningful thing to Nigeria except pity and sadness.

He wrote, “The President attracts nothing but pathos. He looks like a fallen character from a Shakesperean tragedy. He is a rejected and broken soul: a ghost and a shell of his former self.

“He needs to be pitied and he should be allowed to resign and to go home and rest in peace.

“Yet whatever Buhari chooses to do we must always remember that rebellion against a tyrant is an act of obedience to God. They may have today but tomorrow belongs to us.

“Opposition to Corpsocracy, subjugation, internal colonialism, slavery, religious bigotry, persecution, injustice, dehumanisation, the Apostles of hate and the evil cabal that have birthed and nurtured these vices is a divine injunction because the Bible says we must “resist evil”.

“Right now, a matter of urgent national importance arresting the attention of all and sundry is that of the President’s health. While I continue to pray, in conjunction with other Nigerians, for the President’s quick recovery,

The former Minister is not the only voice calling on Buhari to step down, the Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO) President, Igho Akeregha, in a statement, also said President should resign if his health could not sustain the pressure of work.

Akeregha w o believes that Nigerians still respect Buhari for his “ardent fight against corruption,” stated, “This is a fraudulent setup that the APC government is taking Nigerians through. The information minister said the President wanted to rest and asked the VP to stand in for him. At another time, the minister said the President had asked for files to be brought to him at home. Now what time does a man who wants to rest indeed have to start working on files?

“Why is the President continuously missing the very important Federal Executive Council meeting? The conclusion to all of these is that this is a butterfly regime that flies around and lies to Nigerians.

“Nigerians voted for change and these individuals, including Mr President, have shown that they are not ready to govern.

“The way out is that the President should resign and Nigerians will have a big place in history for him as a man who came and vehemently challenged corruption.

“But hanging around office and trying to protect the cabal is not good for the country. You cannot run a country in this manner.”

But for the national leader of APC and former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, while reacting to the development, called Nigerians especially the opposition politicians to stop fueling the speculation and anxiety over the President’s health.

Tinubu, who made the call in a statement said: “We must stand with and beside our President. The unfounded speculation around his health should stop. We must not covet fear and rumor but should engage our creativity and enterprise to help the President accomplish his historic mission. Our greatest energies should be focused on righting this economy so that it provides a decent livelihood for all people. This critical path towards economic recovery must be followed for the sake of our children.”

While recalling his experience in Borno recently, the APC chieftain said: “My recent visit to Borno State to inaugurate projects opened my eyes to the progress President Buhari has made in the anti-terror war. An enabling environment has been created for Governor Ibrahim Shettima, who has taken advantage of the peaceful space to initiate laudable projects such as the provision of housing for and rehabilitation of Boko Haram victims.

“We currently face stiff economic challenges. This is neither President’s Buhari’s doing nor choosing.

“ Given the complex menu of problems he has faced, President Buhari has done well in a tough situation. While I seek not to diminish the hardship still faced by many of our people, we also must be cognisant of the important progress made these past two years.”

According to Tinubu, President Buhari has moved Nigeria “from the path of failure to a path where we have a fighting chance to realize a better nation. Had we stuck to the ways of the former administration, our present situation would be worse than untenable. Those who publicly speculate about the issue of the President’s health must keep all of this in mind. Much is at stake. We owe a responsibility to be wise and circumspect in what is spoken into the public ear.”

A human right activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, looks at the legal implications of President Buhari’s fresh medical trip abroad.

According to Ozekhome, “section 143 of the CFRN, 1999, as altered, generally deals with the removal of the President from office on ground of misconduct in the performance of his office, and the entire procedure involved in the process of such removal”.

“Gross misconduct” is defined by the Constitution to mean a “grave violation or breach of the provisions of the Constitution or a misconduct of such nature as amounts in the opinion of the National Assembly to gross misconduct.” It is therefore clear that aside a “grave violation or breach of the provisions of the Constitution”, what amounts to “gross misconduct” is what, in the objective, subjective, whimsical, or capricious “opinion of the National” to amount to same.

He added that Section 144 CFRN, 1999, as altered, provides for the removal of the President on ground of “permanent incapacity” of the President to discharge the functions of his office. His removal under this provision, unlike that of S. 143 which is initiated by the NASS, is initiated by the members of the Executive Council of the Federation through a resolution passed by two-thirds majority of all the members of the Executive Council declaring that the President is incapable of discharging the functions of his office.

Section 144 (5) defines “Executive council of the Federation” to mean the “body of Ministers of the Government of the Federation, howsoever called, established by the President…”

The human right lawyer added “infirmity of body or mind” as renders him permanently incapable of discharging the functions of his office, it shall send its report to the President of Senate; and where a notice signed by the President of Senate and Speaker House of Representatives is published in the Gazette of the Government of the Federation, the President or his Vice, shall cease to hold office from the date of the publishing of the notice of the medical report.

“It is clear from the above, going by the present scenario of the President’s second medical sojourn abroad that until he is so declared unfit by reason of “infirmity of body or mind,” by two-third majority of Ministers, there is nothing any one can do about it.

It is left to be seen if the Federal Executive Council, a body appointed by, and solely responsible to the President, will summon enough courage to take such steps, even if it were crystal clear that the President is permanently incapacitated to carry out the functions of his office.

“In a plural society such as Nigeria, where cronyism, nepotism, tribalism and ethno-religious sentiments reign supreme, and where allegiance is owed to the benefactor of a favour rather than allegiance to the nation, it will be impossible to see our squirming and pigeon-hearted Ministers, mustering 28 out of about 42 Ministers or there about, to secure a two-third majority and declare Buhari unfit to govern. That will be the 8th wonder of the world!

But amidst the arguments for and against the calls for Buhari to resign from office, what are the implications for APC should Buhari continues to remain in power till 2019?