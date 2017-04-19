As Dangote clocks 60…

Africa’s wealthiest man and 67th richest person in the world, Aliko Dangote, joined the Diamond League on Monday, April 10, 2017 as he clocked 60. Dangote was born on April 10, 1957 in Kano into a very prominent business family. He is the great grandson of Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, the richest African at the time of his death in 1955.

He had his early education in Kano and went to Al Azhar University in Cairo to study Business which runs in his lineage. He cut his business teeth very early in life as he himself recalled: “I can remember when I was in primary school, I would go and buy cartons of sweets (sugar boxes) and I would start selling them just to make money. I was so interested in business, even at that time.”

The Dangote phenomenon, however, began in 1977, when he founded his trading company and then took the defining decision to relocate to Lagos. His small trading firm grew in leaps and bounds.

Today, the Dangote Group is a multi-trillion naira conglomerate with many of its operations in Benin, Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Zambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo. Dangote has expanded to cover food processing, cement manufacturing, and lately has ventured into tomato processing and rice cultivation and the biggest project of all, building Africa’s biggest petro-chemical refinery complex, near Lagos. The latter is a $9billion project and is scheduled to come on stream next year.

The Dangote Group dominates the sugar market in Nigeria and is a major supplier to the country’s soft drink companies, breweries, and confectioners. In 40 years, the Dangote Group has moved from being a trading company to being the largest industrial group in Nigeria, with its cement company representing 25% of the Nigerian stock value.

Aliko himself has an estimated net worth of US$12.5 billion and as at February was ranked by Forbes magazine as the 67th richest person in the world and the richest in Africa.

President Muhammadu Buhari had since joined the business world, Dangote’s friends and family and many prominent Nigerians in congratulating the Forbes’ rated richest African and black man for reaching the diamond milestone.

Buhari noted Dangote’s patriotism and kind heartedness “in always making sacrifices to safeguard the health of the nation, most remarkably the polio and Ebola interventions”.

The president believes the global business mogul remains a shining example of the virtues of choosing entrepreneurship from an early age, treading the path of diligence, perseverance and continuous learning to build some of the world’s largest manufacturing and distribution companies, with household names in Nigeria and beyond.

President Buhari commended Dangote’s humility, simplicity and cosmopolitan outlook. He especially remarked on how Dangote “defies ethnic and religious persuasions in extending support to the poor and vulnerable, providing employment opportunities without discrimination, while inspiring and mentoring young Nigerians to greatness.”

Buhari also acknowledged Dangote’s role in bolstering the economy through continuous engagement and counselling of governments on best practices in promoting the ease of doing business.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos, where Aliko had made his home since 1977, followed up in a well- scripted tribute, describing Aliko as an inspiration to many people. Tinubu commended the business mogul for his boldness and bravery in taking the business risks, which he said have now paid off.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader said Dangote has broken all business barriers and had helped to industrialise Africa, with the operations of his Dangote Group in 17 African countries and beyond.

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, also felicitated with the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Saraki described Dangote as a business guru, philanthropist, role model, and Africa’s biggest industrialist.

First lawyer in Northern Nigeria and former President of Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Alhaji Ganiyu Abdul-Razaq, was also on the felicitation train as he commended Dangote for his diligence, commitment and sense of discipline which he said earned him the Forbes rating as Africa’s richest man and wealthiest black man across the globe.

The nonagenarian, in a statement, hailed the business mogul whose business empire in both logistics and manufacturing transcends Nigeria’s business community.

Abdul-Razaq recalled Dangote’s indelible footprints as the President of SEC between 2009 and 2014 as well as his invaluable contributions to the Nigerian economy through his chain of businesses, which had provided jobs for thousands of Nigerians.

Blueprint joins the global business community to wish Dangote happy birthday and many happy returns. We urge him to remain steadfast in his service to humanity for many more years.