As hajj operation goes digital

By Ibrahim Muhammed

The revolution brought about by information communication technology (ICT) has reached the inner room of hajj operation. The religious tourism industry in which hajj belongs can only be enhanced by the integration of technology into service models; this would also improve the services offered to pilgrims.

ICT’s impact on hajj cannot be underestimated as it offers new tools and facilitates new distribution channels towards effective hajj service delivery. Hajj agents and hajj missions now focus on information communication technology, expecting direct and task-specific benefits from its use to complete hajj requirements and procedures for pilgrims.

The introduction of E-track platform by Saudi Hajj Ministry has simplified online hajj management. According to Saudi Ministry of Hajj, the E-tracking project is an “electronic system that seeks to achieve a great turnabout in the procedures of the arrival and departure of pilgrims and to follow up the services provided to them during their stay in the Kingdom. This is achieved by linking the hajj visa of every pilgrim to a package of services consisting of specific elements, such as housing, transportation, and food service, which should be clearly stated and announced via this electronic system, so that the pilgrim can identify these elements in advance before his/her arrival at the Kingdom. In addition, the monitorial authorities will be able to follow up how the services registered in the system match the services that are actually provided.”

Currently, the top ten countries with the highest number of pilgrims are as follows: Indonesia 168, 000, Pakistan 143, 368, India 136, 020, Bangladesh 101, 758, Nigeria 76, 000, Egypt 63, 000, Iran 61, 000, Turkey 60, 000, Algeria 40, 000 and Morocco has 32, 300 pilgrims. Nigeria is at the fifth position with 76, 000 pilgrims.

Interestingly, other countries within this group have since migrated to e-services; while Nigeria with the fifth highest number of pilgrims is still struggling to cope. If we are to justify our position above, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) must fast track its process of migrating to e-services to manage its huge number of pilgrims through information communication technology oriented services.

For example, the proposed unified online pilgrims’ registration portal, electronic wrist-band, pilgrims medical biometric database, command and control unit, and the integrated online visa request process. Its proposed partnership with Pakistan hajj authority is a good idea – owing to their record achievements in online hajj management system must be speedily brought on stream.

The unified online pilgrims’ registration portal will address discrepancies arising from the current mode of registration where each state charges different rat es for pilgrims registration form. Remember that India has just launched its online pilgrims’ registration portal for all Indian pilgrims. It will create a click away Nigeria database. The electronic wrist bands have SOS, tracking and wrist watch facilities in it. It is a desirable device for pilgrims.

However, there are peculiar challenges that may hamper the smooth implementation of the above listed e-hajj advancements. About 75% of Nigerian pilgrims come from rural areas. The low literacy level of those 75% and even their understanding of what electronic services are all about may define their success or otherwise. For example, a rural based farmer who wants to access e-track, online registration or utilize electronic enlightenment materials will have to seek the help of those who are computer literate. This is because studies reveal that in order to create better e-services, they need to be delivered in a multi-lingual, multi platform user-friendly. Therefore, to ensure that pilgrims’ diverse needs are met, e-hajj systems must be developed and modified based on Nigeria’s peculiar needs.

Recently, the hajj commission of India launched an online registration platform and developed mobile handset applications towards streamlining services for its pilgrims. According to India Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, “the applications will provide information and facilitate e-payments for the pilgrimage, which gives a digital push to the hajj application process for the first time. Applying for hajj enquiry and information, news and updates and e-payment are the main features of the applications”

Therefore, to ensure that the pilgrims’ diverse needs are met, NAHCON needs to collaborate with states Muslims pilgrims boards and agencies to create a multi- task platform that will incorporate the states pilgrims boards’ activities. Nigeria as the fifth country with the largest number of pilgrims cannot afford to be left behind in e-hajj services.

Muhammed is National Coordinator, Independent Hajj Reporters.08037024356

