As INEC unveils 2019 work plan…

JOHN NWOKOCHA, who was at the public presentation of a Five-Year Strategic Plan by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), reports that stakeholders pour encomiums on the electoral umpire for its efforts at planning ahead for smooth conduct of 2019 elections



Tuesday, April4, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) launched a five-year work plan towards smooth conduct of general elections in 2019 and beyond as well as ensuring credible and transparent processes for emergence of candidates, during a validation conference in Abuja.

Aptly titled: INEC; “Making your votes count…Consolidating our Democracy”, the commission’s Strategic Plan unfolded activities and initiatives which it intends to implement within the period 2017 and 2021. The strategic plan, a roadmap of sort gives insights into the commission’s preparations for elections within the next five years. To underscore the importance its early preparations the commission stressed through the strategic Plan document that the success of the 2015 General Elections was, to a large extent attributable to the diligent implementation of early planning.

INEC recalls that the 2012-2016 Strategic Plan and Strategic Programme of Action were developed soon after the conduct of the 2011 General Elections to provide the needed strategic direction for the Commission’s programmes and activities for the next Electoral Cycle. Drawing from this therefore, the Election Project Plan (EPP), of INEC identified and sequenced the series of activities needed to deliver successful elections, noting that the success was a product of this plan.

Now, as for the 2017-2021, hear INEC: “the Plan seeks to build on the successes of the preceding plan to consolidate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria”.

Amazingly, the Strategic Plan unfolded other innovations that were said have emanated from the implementation of the preceding Plan, such as the use of the Smart Card Reader, the Electronic Collation and transmission of results, Electoral Risk Management (ERM) and the Election Operations Support Centre (EOSC) also point to its success.

Another welcome dimension of the strategic plan is that it focuses on strengthening INEC as an organization by improving how they do things, re-orientation of staff, professionalism, promotion of co-operation among the departments, improved mobilisation and efficient utilisation of resources, deployment and use of innovative ideas and systems, as well as measured application of technology, among others.

Interestingly, part of the action plan is recognizing critical gaps, challenges and uncompleted actions in the last plan. Accordingly, the 2017-2021 Strategic Plan and Strategic Programme of Action have identified key areas of focus needed to deepen and reinforce the Commission’s commitment to free, fair and credible elections.

It is instructive that the strategic objectives emphasizes the commission’s plans to provide electoral operations, systems and infrastructure to support delivery of free, fair and credible elections, to improve voter education, training and research, to register political parties and monitor their operations, to interact nationally and internationally with relevant stakeholders and to strengthen INEC for sustained conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

As if to reassure the general public the strategic objectives maintained that the Plan were carefully formulated to further strengthen the INECs capacity to plan for and conduct elections, to deepen its institutional capacity, as well as to manage the entire electoral process in a professional, accountable and sustainable way.

Indeed, actions of desperate politicians who took advantage of loopholes in the and launched themselves in positions they didn’t deserve are sad remarks about the commission. These must have constituted the critical gaps and challenges earlier harped on.

But having being taken care of in the strategic work plan, the thought of taking undue advantage of the system by politicians or political thugs may be far -fetched.

A critical look at the work plan would reveal that the commission is making adequate preparations for conduct of free, fair and credible 2019 general elections, to begin with.

Unfolding the strategic plan before stakeholders comprising political parties, civil society organisations, security agencies, the media and international partners of the commission , INEC’s national chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the progress made so far by INEC was possible because of the “study departure from an ad hoc and quick-fix approach to election management, to more strategic approach.”

The chairman in his Executive Summary of the documents noted that they were designed to serve as blueprint and master plan “to help the Commission develop a pragmatic roadmap that will serve as a practical, action-oriented guide for its work in the next five years.”

Explaining the rationale for the Plan, Yakubu, in his welcome address said, “The idea behind these plans is to create a medium-term framework for the Commission’s activities, within which elections are anchored. There are obvious advantages to this strategic approach to managing elections. First, it helps to build certainty and regularity in the electoral process. This has been a major objective of this commission. With certainty, the Commission and all stakeholders have adequate time to conduct their activities, learn lessons and make adjustments. It is this logic that also informed the recent decision of the Commission to establish a fixed time for general elections in Nigeria.

“Secondly, this approach builds confidence between INEC and election stakeholders by creating a stable system of expectations. Through forward planning, everybody knows what to expect, making it easy to track the attainment of goals and objectives.” He observed that the political parties have not been doing due diligence on the candidates they fielded for elections, stressing that if the parties had paid adequate attention on due diligence the issue nullifications by the courts and elections tribunal would not arise.

Affirming the independence of the commission, the chairman declared: “We don’t take directives from anybody. And we will not take decisions based on external influence. INEC will take decisions and stand by them courageously” adding “I will never let the country down.” He disclosed that INEC had successfully prosecuted 40 electoral offence cases, emphasizing that it is the highest in the nation’s elections’ history.

To the stakeholders, the five-year action plan is one of the thoroughly formulated decisions by the commission, in recent time. It was not surprising that the stakeholders in appreciation of the efforts, rained encomiums on INEC. In his appraisal of the plan, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, lead consultant to the commission stated that the plan was the most developed work he done in the last 20 years. Indeed, nobody left the occasion with doubts about INEC’s capacity to conduct credible elections.

In his own remarks, Director General, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, said: “INEC has done well in repositioning the country and deepening democracy. INEC should be well funded to carry out the plans, so that funding will no longer be a challenge.”

According to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Idris Mohammed, who was represented at the occasion by a DIG, “We should not do the wrong things; we should not encourage others to do the wrong things”.

However, other salient issues the stakeholders drew the attention of the commission include; exceeding the maximum amount of money allowed by law in campaign financing, corruption in the commission, conduct of LG elections, electoral terrorism, voting hours for persons with disability, special court for electoral offences, SIECs as puppets of state governors, allowances and rewards for police, stakeholders’ Buy-in as well as unnecessary administrative bureaucracy. With these issued resolved, the commission can guarantee delivery of free, fair and credible general elections in 2019 and beyond.

Amazingly, the strategic plan unfolded other innovations that were said to have emanated from the implementation of the preceding plan, such as the use of the smart card reader