As NOUN VC clocks 61…

April 25 of any year always comes full of activities of scholarships and national service for Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu, the Vice Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

But very few people notice that the same day equally marks the birthday of the erudite scholar, because, to him, personal celebration plays the second fiddle to general or national celebration.

Typical of him, this year proves to be no different. As he marks his 61st birthday today, the sexagenarian vice chancellor is currently away in Lagos on a working visit.

He’s doing what he knows best and focused on repositioning the university that he now heads, again, pushing to the background the symbolic birthday celebration.

Since his assumption in office as Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Adamu did not mince words in clearly making his intent known to everybody: reposition the West Africa’s largest university for the better and entrench a sound scholarship.

That’s why it is not surprising that the name NOUN rings a bell now more than ever before, because of the innovations and improvements that daily resonate in the media.

And that is why I ask all to join me, alas in absentia, in celebrating this rare gem and a man of scholastic mien as he turns 61.

Happy birthday to our amiable vice chancellor, the Nze Okaa Omee of Ezeama Olo Kingdom, Enugu State.

Abdulrahman Abdullahi,

Abuja