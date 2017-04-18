Aso Rock cabal and Buhari’s presidency

Cabal has been recurring word in our political system since the return of democracy in 1999. It became a household word during the late Yar’adua’s presidency when some few powerful elements capitalized on his illness to hold nation hostage. They rendered the then VP Jonathan powerless and the rest they say, is history.

Few months into the President Buhari’s administration, the word crept back into our consciousness. Tongues began to wag that men that hold powerful posts in the presidency and who constitute his inner caucus are mafia-like cabal. Due to Buhari’s popularity with the masses, most of these talks weren’t given much attention as they were easily waved. The moment the wife of the president granted that much celebrated but controversial interview, where she painted a picture of Buhari, her husband, as a man at the mercy of these cabals, I knew something is brewing and wrong somewhere.

The frustration and set back encountered by acting EFCC chairman Ibrahim Magu in the senate against his confirmation are clear handwriting of Aso Rock cabals.

Any political pundit would know that a power play is in sight. Some powerful elements are not at home with his chairmanship and want to get him out by all means. The stroke that broke the camel’s back is the trending memo by the Kaduna state governor, Mal. Nasir El-Rufa’i, a key follower and loyalist of the president. This explosive memo centered around how cabals, who did not work for the emergence of Buhari, have hijacked him and sidelined all others from having access to him. In all these three instances, one thing common to all is the frustration in which they poured out their outburst.

If the president is to succeed, he should review the activities of men he is staking his presidency on. For history and posterity will only remember and judge a man only- Buhari-and not all those he entrust with enormous power. Since it is people closer to him than this so called cabal that are raising alarm, the president should check their activities before it is too late. Sometimes, it might not even rest on corrupt practices or financial mismanagement but abuse of power and privileges.

The truth is that he has conferred power on some close associates that he trusts and that is very dangerous. They are blocking out people they think are not on their sides from accessing the president including family members such as his wife.

I hope someone will get Mr. President to read this and reflect upon. The cabals must not hijack the mandate of 15 million Nigerians that came with much struggles and sacrifice. This project is even more than Buhari himself. It is a Nigerian project.

Abdulateef Usman Abiodun,

Lagos