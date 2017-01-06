Assault: Court orders bank to pay hearing impaired man N4m

Share This





















By Patrick Ahanor

Benin City

A Benin High Court has ordered First Bank to pay a hear impaired man, Kingsley Eromosele, the sum of N4million as general damages for harassment, assault , ill-treatment and hardship meted out to the latter.

Delivering judgment in the suit with NO. B/472/14 instituted against the financial institution and two others, the presiding Judge, Justice A. Edodo-Eruaga, held that “from the preponderance of evidence before the court, the claimant has proved that the defendants failed to exercise the duty of care, due to the claimant.”

Eromosele had, amongst others, prayed the court to compel the bank to pay him N10 million damages for dehumanising treatment meted on him by its officials.

According to the statement of claim he filed through his counsel, D. I. Osaretin Esq, the claimant told the court that the security officers of Ugbowo branch of the Bank had on July 30, 2014 chased alleged mad man unto the Ugbowo Lagos road and pushed him into his moving Nissan car.

He said the man afterwards hit the front passenger’s side of his car and fell against it while the security officers picked the man up and slammed him on his car three times.

According to him, the development resulted in serious damage to his vehicle windscreen and side mirror.

Eromosele said he was, however, rebuffed when he went into the bank to seek audience with the management.

He further stated that the sum of N7,000 was later threw at him by another official of the Bank, adding that upon refusal, the Bank management ordered the security to throw him out of the premises.

