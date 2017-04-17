Asset declaration: Justice Ngwuta for arraignment April 20

Th e Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) will on April 20, 2017, arraign a Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta, on charges of failure to declare his assets as required by law as a public offi ce holder.

Th e Apex Court Justice will be docked before a two-man panel of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, at the CCT Headquarter’s courtroom in Abuja, to be chaired by Hon. Danladi Yakubu Umar. Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta’s case fi le was said to have been submitted to the Code of Conduct Tribunal by the offi ce of Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN), on ten count charge bordering on false asset declaration. Th e Justice was slammed with a 10-count charge that borders on false assets declaration by the federal government. Count one states; ‘‘false declaration of assets contrary to section 15 of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, Cap C15 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria punishable under Section 23 (2) of the same Act.

A statement by the public relations offi cer of the CCT Mr. Ibrahim Alhazan said that the service of the summons has been eff ected on Justice Ngwuta. Boko Haram: Court rules on application to vary order April 25 Justice John Tsoho of a Federal High Court in Abuja has fi xed April 25 to rule on whether to vary the court ruling that ordered seven Boko Haram leaders be remanded in Kuje prison instead of Department of State Security DSS Th e seven suspected Boko Haram leaders, were allegedly involved in the kidnap and murder of 11 foreign nationals between 2011 and 2013 in the Northern part of the country. Th e federal government had slammed an 11-count charge against the seven suspected leaders of the dreaded Boko Haram sect, to which they all pleaded not guilty when read out to them in the court. Counsel to the federal government, Shuaibu Labaran prayed the court to vary the order to enable the defendants remain in the custody of the DSS because of security challenge at the Kuje Prison.

Counsel to the defendants, Samuel Attah objected to the application, adding that the prosecution refused to obey the order of the court made on March 14 and detained the defendants in the custody of DSS as against the order of the court. Th ey held that the prosecution was in contempt of the court and as such cannot approach the court for variation of the order they refused to obey. Justice Tsoho after taking the submission of the parties reserved ruling till April 25, 2017. Th e suspects are, Mohammed Usman (aka Khalid Albarnawi), described as the leader of a Boko Haram splinter group, Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis Sudan (a.k.a ANSARU); Mohammed Bashir Saleh, Umar Bello (aka Abu Azzan); Mohammed Salisu (Datti); Yakubu Nuhu (aka Bello Maishayi), Usman Abubakar (Mugiratu) and a lady, Halima Aliyu.

Th e defendants, said to be leaders of Boko Haram before establishing their own faction, are charged with conspiracy, hostage taking, supporting a terrorist group, membership of a terrorist group, illegal possession of fi rearms and concealing information on terrorism.