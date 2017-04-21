ASUU challenges CP to produce bodies of slain students

By Patrick Ahanor

Benin City

Edo state-owned Ambrose Alli University chapter of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) yesterday dared the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Haliru Gwandu, to produce the 14 students’ bodies he claimed to have recovered in the institution.

Chairman of the association, Mr. Monday Igbafe, who stated this at a media briefing also demanded for the removal of the police boss from the state with immediate effect.

The CP had told reporters that he recovered a gun from a professor in the university and also arrested some lecturers in connection with cultism.

Besides, the police boss said it recovered the bodies of 14 students who were allegedly beheaded by cultists.

However, the ASUU chairman denied the allegation and admonished the police commissioner to stop spreading force rumour about the institution.

He said: “Edo state is a civilised state and we deserve a truly patriotic commissioner of police, not the likes of Haliru Gwandu.

“Rather than investigate and tell the world whether his ‘killer-gang’ in Ekpoma was right in the unjust brutalisation of Professor Edeko and other innocent young men and women he (CP) is telling tales,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the AIG Zone 5 and the IGP to properly investigate commissioner Gwandu and his activities in Edo State.

According to him, “we have immense confidence in the police, but not those in the class of commissioner Gwandu and his kill and go mentality.”