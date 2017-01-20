ASUU’s strikes and varsity development

Share This





















In 1978, university teachers across the federal and state system, came together to form the present Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to replace the moribund Nigerian Association of University Teachers (NAUT), which had become a toothless bulldog.

Notably, NAUT had been in existent since 1965 and had continued amid the civil war era, thereby making its demands, agitations and performances not as effective until the war was over in 1970.

Since the formation of ASUU, many people’s perceptions became indifferent. While many welcomed it, others saw it as a body of people coming to antagonise the administrative setting in the university system.

Many others look at it as a selfish body where members are pre-occupied on accumulation of powers as possible and use it to the disadvantage of any government that fallen out of favour with it.

Yet, others view it as a body that uses militant approach or hide under the alibi of a union to service political affiliations of its leadership.

Factually, these factors could not be waved away, that is why it has remained an advocate for improved education system, but not without personal interest of its leaders.

Whichever angle it is viewed, whatever interpretation given to it, it is worthy of note that the union is known for its active struggle against the military regime of the 1980 using strikes as its major instrument..

In 1988, the union embarked on a nationwide strike for wage increase and university autonomy. Consequent upon it refusal to hearken to government detectives, it was proscribed on August 7, 1988 and all its property seized.

In 1990, the union resurrected, but was banned on 23 August 1992 after another nationwide strike. However, an agreement, that captured most of the union’ demands was signed on September 3 1992 that came to be recognised as FG/ASUU 1992 agreement.

ASUU went on yet another strike in 1994 and 1996, protesting against the dismissal of staff by the Sani Abacha military regime and thus became synonymous with strikes.

It could vividly be recalled that the Dr. Assissi Asobie-led ASUU, confronted the Abacha government headlong that the then Minister of Education, Dr. M. T. Liman, publicly announced that for refusing to listen to government, “ASUU has committed suicide” and this was a prelude to another proscription.

However, the emergence of Abdulsalami Abubakar government, returned ASUU to the saddle until the coming of democracy in 1999, but the union never debunked it militancy.

It confrontations to President Olusegun Obasanjo administration through the leadership of Dr. Oladipo Fashina in 2002, speak volume of the nature of the union and the characteristics of the leadership.

Records at our disposal show that in 2007, ASUU went on strike for three months. This was aside from skirmishes from the local chapters of the union.

In May 2008, the union went on a one-week warning strike twice all for government to implement their demands, which invariably included “improved salary scheme and reinstatement of 49 lecturers who were dismissed many years earlier”.



n June 2009, ASUU ordered its members in federal and state universities nationwide to proceed on an indefinite strike over disagreements with the federal government on an agreement it reached with the union about two and a half years earlier.

After about seven years, came October 2009 when the union signed another agreement code named FG/ASUU 2009 agreement, after a protracted strike that lasted over three months.

Needful to recall that Professor Ukachukwu Awuzie, former ASUU president was drafted into the membership of NEEDS assessment committee to study and understand government’s position on university funding and, therefore, brief the union accordingly.

However, under the leadership of Dr. Nasir Issa Fagge, also as president, the union embarked on another strike from July 1, 2013 and this strike lasted for five months and two weeks, when it was called-off on December 16, 2013.

There is no disputing the fact that President Goodluck Jonathan and the then Minister of Education, Professor Ruqqayatu Rufai, and the government as a whole were thrown to a tide corner.

Like any other time, Fagge’s led strike was focused on funding and revitalisation of public university system, earned allowance, which ASUU said was in arrears of N92 billion.

While expectations were ripped that calm has returned to the university system, ASUU again planned another nationwide strike towards the end of 2016 to press home its demands, which included the 2013 agreement and the arrears of earned allowances.

Current ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, said the need for another strike arose following a nationwide consultation with members, who resolved for a one-week warning strike preparatory to a total strike, apparently as year 2017 begins.

Ogunyemi had said: “Many aspects of the 2013 MoU and the 2009 agreement with the federal government have either been unimplemented or despairingly handled.

The agreements are: Payments of staff entitlements since December 2015, funding of universities for revitalisation, pension, Treasury Single Account (TSA) and university autonomy as well as renegotiation of 2009 agreement.

“Failure by the federal government to implement this agreement has put ASUU leadership in severe difficulty, responding to inquiries from members of the union about the state of our agreement, also remains a hard nut to crack”.

ASUU had vowed that there would be academic activities during the warning strike until government addresses the burning issues, which include but not limited to the above mentioned.

Recalled that while the warning strike was about taking-off, the federal government, through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, described the proposed strike as unconstitutional, but appealed to ASUU to rescind its decision to embark on the one-week warning strike from November 16.

Ngige, in the statement by the ministry’s Deputy Director of Press, Samuel Olowokere, stated that the “claims of nationwide consultations by ASUU cannot be true as the ministry of Labour and Employment, which is the chief conciliator of industrial relations disputes was yet to receive a direct petition from ASUU”.

Worried by the far-reaching consequences the strike has on the education system, Senate mandated its President, Bukola Saraki, to personally lead the intervention towards resolving the brewing industrial crisis between the federal government and the ASUU.

The Senate resolution followed a motion on “matter of urgent national importance” with regards to the planned ASUU industrial action by Jibrin Barau (APC-Kano).

Backing ASUU in his motion, Barau argued that ASUU was agitating for smooth running of Nigerian public universities and staff welfare which basically formed the terms of the agreements perfunctorily implemented – or not implemented at all – by the Federal Government.

In his contribution, Danjuma Goje (APC-Gombe), lamented the plights of students of public universities whenever lecturers embark on strike, thereby calling for avoidance of ASUU strike, yet the strike went on as planned.

One peculiarity of ASUU is that there are always prominent Nigerians, including royal fathers, emirs, influential politicians as well as religious leader, who often plead for the call-off such strike, but the union would always allow their wishes the prevail before taking action.

Another factor regularly noticed and had been recorded is that ASUU has been in the habit of welcoming a new minister of education with strike, but the question always left unanswered is who often signed the FG/ASUU agreements that have remained perpetually non-implementable?

