At the mercy of JAMB

“There are certain people… whose sole mission in life is to attain the goal of mediocrity. They sail into a safe habour, button up and conveniently and quietly sort their paper clips, avoiding responsibilities and decisions” – Andre Devereaux in the book TOPAZ, by Leon Uris

Prof. Isaaq Oloyede is a veritably lucky man. Oloyede, the Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) is lucky that he isn’t a citizen of a country like China or India. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have been sitting-pretty in his air-conditioned office up till this moment. Were he the boss of a government agency in, say, China, and he had enacted the sort of pig-headed leadership on parade last week, he would have been cooling his heels in jail by now-or worse.

Under Oloyede’s watch JAMB put up a hard-to-surpass show of shame throughout Nigeria penultimate week. The agency botched the 2017 JAMB Mock Examination just as it had messed up registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME). Despite the fact that it had the whole time on earth to prepare for both exercises, JAMB failed abysmally. The result? Millions of our youths endured all kinds of harrowing experiences for no other “sin” than they wanted to register for JAMB and write the Mock Examination.

To add salt and insult to injury, JAMB officials didn’t give a damn over the monumental pain they deliberately inflicted on countless applicants and their parents. From the beginning to the end of the poorly-handled exercise, irresponsibility and impunity reigned at JAMB. To Oloyede and his staff, it was business as usual. More so as they were smiling to banks with hundreds of millions of naira while Nigerian youths bled.

Take, for instance, the casual, devil-may-care manner they announced the suspension of the Mock Exam. According to the JAMB Registrar, “The postponement of the UTME Mock Examination was due to failure from our technical partners. Yesterday we told you people that if there was need for extension, we would do that. Today we put the system on trial and discovered that there were certain failures from our technical partners.”

And that was that. No remorse. No apology. No shame. No embarrassment.

To the Ishaq Oloyedes of Nigeria, it was all normal. Normal for JAMB’s so-called technical partner to be paid uncountable millions of naira only to fail spectacularly when it mattered most. Normal for JAMB to extort excessive amounts of money from applicants only to abandon them to their fate simply because the fat cats that cornered the “technical” contract went to sleep after pocketing their payments.

Listening to the JAMB chief executive as he announced the postponement, you would be forgiven for assuming that he was doing the entire world a barely deserved favour. Hear him: “yesterday (penultimate Friday) we told you people that if there was need for extension, we would do that.” Just like that! As far as this Professor’s level of intelligence is concerned, the consequences of such ill-advised postponement were immaterial. The huge financial burden this would put on recession-ravaged parents and applicants is conveniently lost on Prof. Oloyede and his incompetent officials.

Throughout the initial one week registration exercise shows of shame pervaded the land. As the “honourable” Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and his principal, Muhammadu Buhari snored blissfully, millions of Nigerians suffered humiliation upon humiliation at various registration centers across Nigeria. On a typical day tens of thousands of applicants would troop to a registration center as early as 5am in a bid to gain entrance to the facility on time. All in vain. After waiting from dawn to dusk many of them would be told to “come tomorrow” the few who had been lucky to register successfully returned home with heart-rending stories of the ordeals they had been subjected to, including indignity, extortion, and barbarism.

The youths, mind you, are our leaders of tomorrow. With millions of them roaming the streets in search of jobs after graduating from universities and polytechnics, only hope is sustaining the intimidating army of them striving to write JAMB – hope that tomorrow will be better. Yet, alas, it is this same hope JAMB’s fumbling officials are doing their best to abort by bastardising the registration exercise and Mock Exam. Elsewhere, they would all be fired, prosecuted for criminal incompetence and jailed without any option of fine.

But this is not elsewhere. This is Nigeria. A country where anything goes. In Nigeria, like in “Animal Farm”, there are legions of people “whose sole mission in life is to attain the goal of mediocrity. They sail into a safe habour, button up and conveniently and quietly sort their paper clips, avoiding responsibilities and decisions”. Mallam Adamu and Prof. Oloyede stand out in this respect.

The biggest irony of this century is that this is supposed to be the government of “change”. Change from the lousy leadership of the past to a more responsive and responsible leadership. Sadly, the much-hyped change is yet to materialize after two years of President Buhari’s rudderless rule. Hence, our youths -millions of them – are at the mercy of JAMB, WAEC, NECO, and so forth.