Atiku sets up education fund for Onukaba’s kids

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

Former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar, has endowed an education fund for the children of his late aide, Dr. Adinoyi-Ojo Onukaba.

Onukaba, who died on his way back from former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s 80th birthday celebrations, was associated with the former vice-president for over three decades left behind four children and a wife.

The Turakin Adamawa made the announcement through the Coordinator of the Atiku Media Office, Mazi Paul Ibe, yesterday, in Abuja, at a condolence visit/8th day fidau prayer in honour of Onukaba.

According to him, the purpose of the Education Endowment Fund is to support the education of the deceased children up till university level.

“His Excellency, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked me to announce to the bereaved Onukaba family that he is setting up an education endowment fund that will serve the need of providing education to the children of late Dr. Adinoyi-Ojo Onukaba up to the university level,” he said.

Following this lead, other notable friends of the deceased have set up a committee that will supervise further support that friends and well-wishers of the deceased would be willing to extend to the bereaved family.

Among those present at the event were his family, friends, political associates, the academia and the literary world.