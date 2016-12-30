Attack on Ganduje’s projects: For whose benefits?

Share This





















Kano state politicians seem to have started so early, the game of wits to outshine one another ahead of the 2019 general elections. BODE OLAGOKE, in this piece, takes a look at why a light rail project meant to benefit the citizens is now being politicised.



When Kano state government signed $1.8bn light rail contract with Chinese firm on November 30, 2016, may be, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje led administration did not envisage that it would elicit questions from the political conscious citizens and stakeholders.

But sooner than later, the questions have started pouring in torrents over the matter mostly from people considered to be working for the downfall of Ganduje administration.

At first, it was an Abuja-based Muhammad Inuwa, who authored a well circulated article captioned: “What Gov. Ganduje don’t want you to know about the $1.85 Billion dollars Kano rail,” which from the beginning to the end was full of condemnation of the strategising and f project conceived to better the lots of commuters in and around the state.

Again, another Civil Society organisation (CSO) surprisingly argued that the Kano Light Rail Project will breed poverty. Reason: ‘that it will take food out of the table of tricycle drivers (otherwise known as Mai Kekes within Kano state).’

But for Governor Ganduje when he signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chinese firm, explained that “the project is part of grand design to upgrade Kano to the status of a truly great city, as it will significantly ease movement of goods and services.

According to him, upon completion, the light rail is expected to cover Janguza-Bata, Jogana-Bata, Dawanau-Bata and Kwanar Dawaki-Bata routes in Kano city.”

He added that a Chinese Bank would provide 85 per cent of the total sum, while the Kano State Government would pay the remaining 15 per cent.

He said that the first phase of the project from Dawanau to Bata would cost 555 million Dollars.

The Chairman of the company, Mr Ben Shinxo, also assured that the state government of the company’s readiness to complete the projects in two years as this would benefit the public.

Records, however, revealed that the idea of Light Rail Project in Kano state was first nursed by the immediate-past governor of Kano state, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, who made an attempt to embark on the project but without a success.

It was gathered that the immediate-past governor travelled to China with some members of his executives to discuss with a Chinese company for the possibility of the project.

In a reaction to criticism against the project, Kano state Commissioner for Information Mohammed Garba, in lengthy write up answered the questions raised one after other.

Garba declared that members of the Kwankwassiyya, a group 100 percent loyal to the former governor and now a serving Senator Kwankwaso were brains behind the media attacks.

The Commissioner believe that the group “are already intimidated at the pace Governor Ganduje is approaching developmental projects in the state slaming an allegation of the group’s apprehension and fear that sooner than later, the Ganduje administration will supercede the record left by Kwankwaso in four years.

The Commissioner wrote: “Therefore, with huge appetite for power and desperate moves to re-launch themselves in 2019, members of the Kwankwassiyya have resorted to campaign of calumny, but they have failed from the beginning because Kano people have seen the difference. It is, however, on record that the news of the light rail project elicited joy from the good people of Kano state who are not in doubt of the enormous benefits derivable from the light rail transport system in a cosmopolitan, commercial and emerging mega-city like Kano.

“Giving the status of Kano as the most populous state in the country that plays host to hundreds of millions of people from other parts of the country and even neighbouring countries who troop in on daily bases to transact business and engage in various commercial activities, one will not venture into questioning why Governor Ganduje’s administration with its foresight will give a thought to such laudable project that is in vogue in major cities across the globe.

“Another major advantage of Kano light rail project will come to bear as I draw your attention to the Federal Government’s proposed Dala Inland Dry Port to be established in Zawachiki axis of Kumbotsho Local Government Area. We also have the Kanawa Economic City which foundation laying ceremony will be performed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January, 2017. So, who will say that Kano does not deserve a light rail project? And which transport system will be more effective for haulage of goods from the Dry Ports if not the light rail transport system?

“Already, Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, have embraced the project and speculatively, by 2017, they would have been completed. Kano moves at the same pace with these cities, and then one can believe with me that the need for a light rail transport system in Kano is long overdue.

“In Africa, Algeria has light rail transport system in major cities like Algiers, Constantine and Oran. So it is in Egypt, Ethiopia, Morocco and Tunisia. If you travel around other parts of the world, you will attest to the fact that light rail transport system is fast-growing, becoming the major means of transportation within the urban areas.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the past 20 years have seen resurgence in the popularity of light rail. Consequently, urbanization and climate change have made it effective public transport system. More so, light rail transport system remains imperative in managing congestion, just as it is fast becoming a viable and attractive option for governments and commuters. According to the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), there are well over 400 light rail systems globally, with 60 under construction. Here in Nigeria, there are plans by many state governments to embrace the concept of light rail.

“Light rail remains a high -frequency, medium capacity rapid transit mode that works alongside, not in opposition to, other modes of transport. Light rail can significantly increase mobility in city -centre and inner-suburban areas, helping to reduce congestion, revitalize neighbourhoods and reduce carbon emissions. Light rail is well-established in Europe and it is undergoing a global resurgence.”

According to the Commissioner, there are broader economic benefits of light rail which include its contribution to reducing congestion and traffic gridlock which is gradually becoming a major challenge to commercial activities within the metropolis. It is expected to increase productivity through greater urban mobility and transport choice.

“Light rail has been found to be particularly effective in achieving mode shift away from private vehicle travel. It offers efficiency, comfort, and high capacity.

“The visual reassurance of light rail infrastructure and the guarantee of regular and reliable services are particularly important factors in helping change urban travel behavior and adore Kano with its befitting status as a mega-city.

“When completed, the Kano light rail project also has the potential to stimulate associated investment activity, such as urban renewal projects and residential and commercial development, as well as ensuring accessibility. It is also important to note that the longevity, durability and branding appeal of light rail infrastructure sends a positive message to planners and developers. More so, it will encourage tourism and social activities in the state.

Garba further added that across the world, in commercial cities like Kano, whether they are shipping goods across the country or travelling from the suburbs to city center, companies and commuters rely on light rail or freight services in big and small cities. The costs of driving (gas, insurance and parking) seem like they are constantly on the rise, so municipalities are investing in cost-effective transportation infrastructure options such as light rail.

“For those who are saying that the Kano light rail project is ill-timed or a misplaced priority as they may put it, it is important for them to come to terms with the realities, seeing Kano from the perspective of a 21st century emerging mega-city which has the potentials of serving the economic needs of northern Nigeria and neighbouring Niger, Sudan, Senegal and Mali.

“The world is progressing and we have no reason to lag behind. There is need to start from somewhere, and as a seasoned administrator who has the interest of the good people of Kano state at heart, Governor Ganduje remains committed in executing needed infrastructures that will seat the state on the front pew of commercial cities with test of modernity and world-class standard.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that the light rail project will open yet another window to the economic prosperity of the state as movement of goods and agricultural products will be made easy. It is also another opening for the improvement of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and will add a boost to the economic activities of our great state.

“Already, business men and other stakeholders in the state have continued to show their appreciation to the light rail project which they believe will give Kano a new status and even attract more investors because effective transport system is key to economic development.

“If you are criticizing the project because it is being funded through loan, what is wrong in borrowing to establish a viable infrastructure which has the capability of enhancing the economic growth of the state as well as boosting the IGR? Every responsible government borrows to invest in projects that will secure the future of her people; and that is what Governor Ganduje has done (and will continue to do for the interest of the state and the good people of Kano.) It has never been a crime anywhere for a government to go borrowing or partner with genuine investors to bring about developmental projects that can give the state a sound economic base.”

Garba concluded that Governor Ganduje “is busy with the responsibility of giving Kano the status of a mega-city and the good people of Kano state are rejoicing with this noble initiative. So, no amount of blackmail, cheap lies and propaganda can stop the Kano light rail project which has already been embraced and accepted by the Kano people.”

As if buoyed by this political intrigues and penchant to get at each other’s throat, the Kano House of Assembly has reportedly moved a motion to probe what they called ‘failed contracts’ handled by the immediate past administration of Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Although this might be in public interest, at least to discourage high level of impunity among political office holders, watchers of this war of attrition in the state are wont to attribute this sudden probe to the ensuing face-off of the two gladiators.

Analysts and those following the events, however, believe that the supremacy battle in whatever form between the state former governor and his successor might not be unconnected to the next governorship contest in the state as both parties are strategising and finetuning efforts to retain citizens’ support.

However, the only question in the lips of all and sundry is to whose benefit will Kano Rail project serve when completed?

