Attack on staff : AEDC petitions IGP over conduct of DPO

By Patrick Andrew Abuja

Th e Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has written a petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) against the unprofessional conduct of the Divisional Police Offi cer of Kubwa in Abuja, Mr. Ayobami Surajudeen.

Th e company accused the DPO of displaying less than professional approach in the case of assault and threat to the lives of three AEDC staff that were allegedly shot at by two mobile policemen attached to Pet Leisure Park, Kubwa. Th e AEDC claimed that their staff were molested by these offi cers while they were carrying out their legitimate duties at Pet Leisure Park, a private fi rm located at 2/1 Junction in Kubwa, Abuja.

Narrating how its men were prevented from disconnecting electricity supply to the premises of Pet Leisure Park by the mobile policemen on duty despite all entreaties and explanation that the park was hugely indebted to it. “Not ready to allow the AEDC men do their job, the policemen unleashed their full might on our team and fi red two shots of live ammunition in the process,” a statement said.

Th e AEDC regretted that rather than resort to the redress mechanisms put in place by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the Mobile Policemen took to brute force using dangerous weapons like shovel and bullets to scare away and their staff . “We write to register our petition against the Divisional Police Offi cer (DPO) of Kubwa Divisional Police Station–Mr.Abayomi Surajudeen for the unprofessional way he handled a case of assault and threat to lives of three members of our staff , who were intimidated, assaulted and manhandled by two mobile policemen attached to Pet Leisure Park, Kubwa, whilst our staff were carrying out their legitimate duties”.

According to the AEDC in order to avoid any irreversible situation, the attacked staff withdrew from the scene and quickly reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Kubwa where Mr. Surajudeen is the DPO,” they were directed to report at the station the following day. However, matters took a diff erent when they complied as they were threatened would arrest and prosecution for inciting the disturbance of public peace.

It went further to state what sounded quite unbelievable became as the AEDC were arraigned in court as threatened by the Kubwa DPO. Recalling incidences of attacks on its personnel, the AEDC expressed concern the increasing spate of attacks on its fi eld workers, describing it as ‘unwarranted, vicious, inhuman and criminal.’