Attention! JAMB

The efforts made by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to ensure the commencement of the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration are highly commendable. However, prospective candidates are facing some obstacles.

The UTME registrations forms were released on March 20, but only a few banks were allowed to give out the “vending PIN” to the prospective candidates. Although this is the normal procedure, students however have to wait for more than three or four days before they are given the PIN after payment has been made. This is very perplexing.

On many occasions, the banking officers informed prospective candidates that they were unable to connect to the JAMB network.

This development in the UTME registration this year is alarming. Of course, we must endure. Still, we must not fold our arms and keep watching. This is the time to draw the attention to the problems facing prospective candidates so that lasting solutions can be found. Truly, the challenges currently confronting prospective UTME candidates are enormous.

Therefore, the examining body must wake up to its responsibilities and put an end to these problems.

Adeyemi Daniel,

lionsden4dan@yahoo.com