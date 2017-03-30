Audu Ogbe: Rescuing Idoma nation

In Idoma nation, luckily, providence has tipped and shaped Chief Audu Ogbeh for greatness. Like the Biblical Moses, he came to rescue the Idoma people from the uncharted rugged road of abject poverty. He came to give succour to the youths who are wasting away without jobs and assurance of tomorrow.

Therefore, on assumption of duties, Chief Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, developed a developmental philosophy at the period when other ministers were yet to settle down to work, he had commenced work, especially in areas of boosting local agricultural production.

Chief Ogbeh has worked tirelessly to reduce poverty at the rural level to curtail the urban drift. We must appreciate the concern of the able minister in his efforts towards eradicating poverty in Idoma land.

Currently, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development under Chief Ogbeh has embarked on massive agricultural programmes in virtually all the communities in Benue South senatorial zone.

Clearing of lands and trenches are ongoing at Okpridoma and Agboke-Oglewu in Otukpo and Ohimini local government areas, respectively.

In Ukwony-Utonkon and Igene-Igumale in Ado local government area, lands are also being cleared.

All these lands are 40-50 hectares. And to ease the conveyance of farm produce from the rural areas to the urban cities, Chief Ogbeh also conceptualized the noble idea of constructing rural roads.

Before he assumed duties as minister, almost all the rural roads in Idoma land were death traps.

Farmers could not convey their farm produce from the rural areas to urban cities for commercial purposes.

Expectedly, the construction of Aokpe-Ugbokolo road, Ede-Olagbeno road in Okpokwu local government area, Igene-Igumale road in Ado and Olaided-Otukpa in Ogbadibo local government area is ongoing.

Ogbeh is targeting clearing more lands and constructing more rural roads for the benefit of the local farmers. I am comfortable to say that, Chief Ogbeh truly loves and cares for the Idoma people.

We need to imbibe his principle of the good of the community. We must continue to encourage the selfless minister to take his agricultural revolution to all nooks and cranny of Idoma land. We’re lucky to have our own son who has shown his preparedness to repair the country’s machine of progress.

He is a minister of Nigeria, but still maintains consistent connection with his people.

Therefore, we should continue to tap and gain from his remarkable achievements.

Thanks to Chief Audu Ogbeh.

Noah McDickson,

Abuja