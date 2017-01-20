Australian Open: Djokovic knocked out by world no.117

Share This





















Defending champion Novak Djokovic suffered a shock defeat by world number 117 Denis Istomin in the second round of the Australian Open.

The six-time winner struggled for rhythm and lost 7-6 (10-8) 5-7 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in four hours and 48 minutes.

It is the first time Djokovic, 29, has lost in the second round of a Grand Slam since 2008 at Wimbledon.

The result leaves world number one Andy Murray as favourite to win his first Australian Open title in Melbourne.

Briton Murray, who has already reached round three, has lost five finals in the past seven years in Melbourne, four of them to Djokovic.

It is only the second time in seven years that Djokovic has lost to a player ranked outside the top 100 – his defeat by Juan Martin del Potro, ranked 145th, at the Rio Olympics in 2016 being the other occasion.

“He deserved to win. No doubt, he was a better player in the clutch moments,” said Djokovic.

“Many things came together for him today and he’s a well-deserved winner. There’s not much I could do.”

Djokovic could not find his rhythm, eventually winning his first service game after 15 minutes but going on to lose the first set in one hour and 25 minutes.

He won four consecutive games in the third set as his opponent faltered but Istomin came back in the fourth set to take it to a tie-break.

Both players served aggressively as they received vocal support from the crowd, with Istomin taking the match to a deciding set with a brutal ace.

Istomin, who broke in game five, remained strong on his own serve and raised his arms to the crowd after Djokovic sliced his final shot into the net.

Uzbek Istomin will next face Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta, who beat Britain’s Kyle Edmund on Thursday.

Like this: Like Loading...