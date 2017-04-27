Autopsy not out yet, says Adeleke’s family

By Lateef Dada

Osogbo

The family of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, yesterday, distanced themselves from speculations spreading on social media about the death of the late Senator.

The family at a press conference addressed by the father of the popular singer, Davido, Dr. Deji Adeleke and his sister, Mrs. Dupe Adeleke Sanni, cautioned the speculators against misleading the general public about the death of their brother.

Deji said the family had not said anything about the death of Senator Isiaka and “nobody among the family is pointing any fingers.”

He cautioned political sympathisers not to cause problem with the death of his brother, warning “we are not pointing any finger to anyone.”

He explained that the autopsy conducted by the family would take two weeks before the result would be released by the Doctor.

“I want to thank God Almighty for the life of our brother. As painful his death was, it is like we are still dreaming.

“God knows the best. We thank God for what he was able to achieve in the last 62 years. We cannot query God. We all know our brother was a Muslim. We have to delay his burial for 24 hours to conduct autopsy and the Doctor made us realise that it will take up to two weeks to get the result.

“We want the general public to know that everything being speculated in the social media is mere speculation. We also want his political supporters to mourn him peacefully. We don’t want people to cause problem. Our brother was a peaceful person. He was not a violent person and he doesn’t support violence,” he said.

The family, however, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, Bukola Saraki-led Senate, Yakubu Dogara-led House of Representatives, governors, Aliko Dangote, traditional leaders and well wishers, who sympathised with them.

Supporters of the late senator had accusing All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the death of the Ede-born senator.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s nominee for commissioner, Mrs. Idiat Babalola, was during the burial rescued from irates who alleged that she has hand in the death of Isiaka.