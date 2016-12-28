Ayade assures on massive housing project

Share This





















By Patrick Andrew

Abuja

Professor Ben Ayade has reiterated the resolve of his administration to embark on the construction of mass housing projects for Cross Riverians.

Speaking while presenting the 2017 budget, the governor said the state government was determined to ensure that its recent partnership with the city of Dortmund in Germany, becomes fruitful.

Blueprint recalls that the Cross River state government had signed an agreement with a German firm to develop properties in the state.

We also recall that the governor had while inspecting the Nsidung Beach in Calabar South, said some solar houses are to be built for the displaced people of Bakassi.

“We share the concern of the displaced people of Bakassi who by circumstances have found themselves as refugees in their own ancestral homes.

“The people of Dortmund think it is imperative to support Nigeria and indeed Cross River State to find a place for the people of Bakassi”, he said and assured that construction would start by the second week of September, 2016.

The governor said the project had since started and that he expects quick completion to allow the people of Bakasi to resume normal activities.

The governor also spoke on the plans of the state government to partner with Irish investors to build 5,000 housing units across the state.

Already, property developers from Ireland had arrived in Calabar to step up activities following agreement reached last October.

The said through the partnership between the state government and an Irish building firm, the state government would provide mass housing for its citizens.

“Affordable Building Concept International is part of the plans my administration has to provide affordable and comfortable shelter for the poor in the state.

