Badaru and the political flip-flop in Jigawa

Share This





















Dahiru Hassan Kera

It’s barely two years since the nation’s democratic landscape got hold of an aberrant political alteration which has disastrously left the arena adulterated by administrative ineptness, amateurishness and political boorishness which has already screamed and yelled for an urgent and compelling rescue to avert crumbling and collapsing of the Nigerian Democracy. Though, it’s obvious that, in a practical sense, whenever there were some hurricanes, whirlwind or storms, there must be fated and ineluctable resultants garbage, bits and pieces that could be dumped and strewed the landscape.

Therefore, administering and bringing same into play in the political amphitheater, it could be deduced that, when and wherever there was elections, there have to be pungent and vinegary aftereffects and backwashes that could be detested within the system and its proponents. It’s inarguable that, the Buhari’s 2015 political tsunami with its promulgated ‘change mantra’ has brought a political riffraff and rabbles to the mantle of leadership cut across all the elective positions ranging from state assemblies, national assembly and other federal appointees. These might be the absolute reason behind nation’s political and economic woebegone and other cogent administrative misfortunes and misadventures in the country.

Hence, the inauspicious outing, approaches and performances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in all the states and the National Assembly could be attributed to the ineptness of those opportunists that grabbed power by chance without having an impetus to govern or effectively represent even a simplest family setting.

President Muhammadu Buhari had secured most of his votes from the north where belongs. Almost all those who contested under the APC within the zone won their elections including those that contested for governorship elections, though Gov. Dankwambo and Arc. Darius Ishaku of Gombe and Taraba states had survived the APC’s tsunami as their people voted for credibility and good governance.

Certainly, the unfolding political intrigues in Jigawa State has portrayed the unwitting political cum leadership direction of Gov. Muhammad Badaru and has defined him as one of the APC’s riffraff that unfortunately took advantage of the Buhari’s popularity and change mantra to become the Jigawa State governor.

Before Governor Sule Lamido, Jigawa was described as the poorest state in the Northwest with little or no infrastructural development. During Saminu Turaki’s regime, despondent people of the state had expected a migration from poor to an economic hub but that failed.

As the saying goes, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. In 2007 when Dr. Sule Lamido won his election as the second executive governor of Jigawa State, the people of the state witnessed a historic paradigm shift from despair to hopefulness, despondency to happiness and from hitherto bad governance to responsive good governance. It is undisputable that the eight years stewardship of Sule Lamido in Jigawa brought the state to a limelight of economic and human capital development;

Education as a priority for development has received a boost during the Lamido administration as thousands of classrooms was constructed and well furnished, infrastructural facilities were everywhere including one of the best airport in the nation, heath, agriculture, economic empowerment, water and indeed in all the face of developmental index, Lamido has remarkably outperformed to an extent that an air traveler passing through Jigawa’s skies in the night will be compelled to wonder whether the plane has a radar malfunction and diverted through the Middle Eastern Countries or the Asian Tigers.

On the November 18, 2015 barely some months after his emergence as the Jigawa State Governor, Gov. Badaru had instead to continues with the good gesture of the Sule Lamido’s administration, engages in a mere chuckling and giggling propaganda of receiving 370,000 PDP decampees into the APC and laughably declaring the state as predominantly APC enclave and Lamido is the only person that had remained in the PDP. Pathetically, the event was witnessed by eight APC Governors, Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and many other APC’s bigwigs and at a critical time when Nigerians are suffering than any other time and none of these governors have laid a block in their respective states. Therefore, this an alien political approaches and culture which have begun to emanate from the Badaru’s administration and has in effect changed the perception of the gullible people of Jigawa who had suddenly realized that, their mandate was wrongly given to political lie dormant.

In a political flip-flop and a mid-course correction, the supposedly only PDP man standing in Jigawa, according to Badaru, Dr. Sule Lamido, and the activities around him has been practically contradicting and equivocating Badaru’s statements. Lamido was billed to receive the then PDP national chairman Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff last year but it was astonishing to discover that the police in a script acting style had denied them approval and the only reason they could give was that, the APC too has applied for a security permit to conduct rally on the same day while according to the governor’s spoke person, it’s not yet time for politicking.

But, the question is, where was the Badaru’s S.A Media when his boss had invited governors, ministers, speaker and many others to Jigawa to simply receive PDP decampees, was that a good time for politicking or project commissioning? And one could wonder, if the police that could provide and guaranteed security to all the dignitaries at the Badaru’s political event that was graced by eight APC governors, minister and the speaker of the house of representative, why couldn’t the same police provide security to the only PDP man and his guests in the Jigawa State? Though, the event was held and it was an outspoken to the nation that PDP under Sule Lamido is still sound and waxing stronger.

Since then, events around Lamido which includes genuinely receiving defectors from APC to PDP, honoring former local government chairmen and other cabinet members whom upon all the intimidation, had resolved to remained with their leader.

The recent defection and solidarity by the people of Birnin Kudu local government has sent a psychological fear in the minds of Badaru and his cohorts and that might be the reason where PDP supporters under the auspices of ‘PDP Consultative Forum’ were barricaded by the police on their way to pay homage and New Year greetings to their leader. While hundreds were arrested, thousands have make it to Bamaina who had trekked kilometers through bush in order to avoid the police barricade for them to see meet with their leader and it was a strong signal sending gathering, that the political casuistry and aberration, must give way for reality.

Kera wrote from Abuja.

Like this: Like Loading...